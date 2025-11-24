or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Erika Kirk Tells Megyn Kelly She 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant When Husband Charlie Was Murdered: 'The Ultimate Blessing'

Photo of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk and their daughter.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shares a daughter, 3, and son, 1, with her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 9:42 a.m. ET

Erika Kirk "prayed to God" she had conceived a child with her husband, Charlie Kirk, before he was shot dead in the neck at age 31.

While speaking to Megyn Kelly during the final stop of the latter's live podcast tour in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, November 22, the recently-appointed Turning Point USA CEO admitted she was "praying to God" for a pregnancy after learning her spouse had been assassinated during a debate event at Utah Valley University in September.

Erika's confession was revealed in a preview of her chat with Megyn shared by "The Megyn Kelly Show" on social media.

Image of Erika Kirk appeared at the final stop of Megyn Kelly's live podcast tour in Arizona.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Erika Kirk appeared at the final stop of Megyn Kelly's live podcast tour in Arizona.

In the teaser of their conversation, which will air in full on Monday, November 24, Megyn asked Erika, "How many kids did you want to have?" while noting the widow had already revealed the information to her "in private."

"We wanted to have four," Erika — who tied the knot with Charlie in 2021 — admitted. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered."

Image of Erika Kirk 'prayed to God' she was pregnant after her husband, Charlie, was killed.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk 'prayed to God' she was pregnant after her husband, Charlie, was killed.

"Oh, wow. I thought of that once," Megyn replied. "Whether it was meant to be or whether we'd get news like that."

Erika agreed, wiping her tearful eyes while adding: "I know. "I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."

Erika Kirk Encourages 'Young Women' Not to 'Put Off' Having Kids

Image of Erika Kirk advised 'young women' not to 'put off' having children.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk advised 'young women' not to 'put off' having children.

"So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman. Don't put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work. You can never just go back to having children," the conservative 37-year-old declared.

Noting of her and Charlie's daughter, 3, and son, 1, Erika continued: "They grow so fast and so quickly, but I just, I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family."

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Charlie Kirk was supposed to attend Megyn Kelly's tour stop in Bakersfield, Calif., before he was killed.

"Thank God you have the two. Thank God," Megyn expressed, as Erika responded, "A boy and girl. I know."

Megyn triggered a round of applause from the audience, stating, "One day, they’ll find out. Right now they're just little loves. But one day they'll find out that they’re Charlie Kirk's children and they'll know what that means."

Erika Kirk Says the 'Enemy Would Love for Me to Be Angry'

Image of Erika Kirk took over her husband Charlie's role as Turning Point USA CEO after his death.
Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

Erika Kirk took over her husband Charlie's role as Turning Point USA CEO after his death.

Elsewhere in their chat, Megyn asked Erika how she doesn't feel any "anger" toward the person who killed Charlie. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged for the assassination of the late right-wing political activist just days after his brutal murder.

"The enemy would love for me to be angry. He would love it," Erika insisted. "Because it would distract me from building what Charlie entrusted in me. Raising our babies, Turning Point, being there for the team, being there for what the future holds — and if I had any amount of anger in my heart and spirit, the Lord would not be able to use me. And every single day, just how Charlie did, [he] stood on stage [and] he would say 'Here I am Lord, use me.' And if I had that anger in my heart, that foothold from the enemy, he wouldn't be able to."

