Erika Kirk Tells Megyn Kelly She 'Prayed to God' She Was Pregnant When Husband Charlie Was Murdered: 'The Ultimate Blessing'

Erika Kirk appeared at the final stop of Megyn Kelly's live podcast tour in Arizona.

In the teaser of their conversation, which will air in full on Monday, November 24, Megyn asked Erika, "How many kids did you want to have?" while noting the widow had already revealed the information to her "in private." "We wanted to have four," Erika — who tied the knot with Charlie in 2021 — admitted. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered."

Erika Kirk 'prayed to God' she was pregnant after her husband, Charlie, was killed.

"Oh, wow. I thought of that once," Megyn replied. "Whether it was meant to be or whether we'd get news like that." Erika agreed, wiping her tearful eyes while adding: "I know. "I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."

Erika Kirk Encourages 'Young Women' Not to 'Put Off' Having Kids

Erika Kirk advised 'young women' not to 'put off' having children.

"So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman. Don't put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work. You can never just go back to having children," the conservative 37-year-old declared. Noting of her and Charlie's daughter, 3, and son, 1, Erika continued: "They grow so fast and so quickly, but I just, I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family."

Charlie Kirk was supposed to attend Megyn Kelly's tour stop in Bakersfield, Calif., before he was killed.

"Thank God you have the two. Thank God," Megyn expressed, as Erika responded, "A boy and girl. I know." Megyn triggered a round of applause from the audience, stating, "One day, they’ll find out. Right now they're just little loves. But one day they'll find out that they’re Charlie Kirk's children and they'll know what that means."

Erika Kirk Says the 'Enemy Would Love for Me to Be Angry'

Erika Kirk took over her husband Charlie's role as Turning Point USA CEO after his death.