Travis Kelce Avoids Mentioning Taylor Swift's Absence From Recent Football Game, Skips Over Birthday Celebration
It looks like Travis Kelce is now keeping tight-lipped about his potential romance with Taylor Swift.
In the recent episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which dropped on Wednesday, October 11, the football star, 34, failed to speak about how the pop star, 33, didn't attend the Sunday, October 8, match where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Minnesota Vikings.
The athlete also turned 34 years old on October 5, but he failed to talk about that topic. Just a few weeks ago, Kelce praised Swift for making time to attend his game.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he said on his podcast on September 27.
Though the blonde beauty wasn't seen out and about with Kelce, it looks like the two still got time alone — just without everyone looking at them.
As OK! previously reported, the singer flew in from Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, October 6, "to see Travis." Instead of making it a grand affair, the two had a "chill night" to celebrate Kelce's big day.
Over the past few weeks, the duo have made headlines for their blossoming romance, especially since Swift has been spotted at two of his games — one in Kansas City and the other at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
"He jokes she is his good luck charm," an insider spilled of how Kelce feels about the Grammy winner.
"Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," a source dished about their new romance. "Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year, and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support."
It seems like Kelce might even be head over heels for Swift. "Yes, it's way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One," an additional insider noted. "He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn't even know she had. He's the whole package for her, and she's 100 percent in it."