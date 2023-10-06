Donna Kelce Says 'It Was OK' Meeting Taylor Swift After Travis Kelce Invited Pop Star to His Football Game
Is it all an act? Even though Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, was seen embracing Taylor Swift when she attended two of the athlete's games, the matriarch revealed what it was like to meet the biggest pop star in the world.
“It was OK,” Donna told Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Friday, October 6, adding that she can't "tell" if the pair have a "budding romance" because it's "just too new."
Donna was also asked what it was like to be photographed alongside the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 33, but she chose to give very few details about the sighting.
“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” the 70-year-old said. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”
Despite not gushing about the blonde beauty, it seems like she gets along with her just fine. “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth," an insider said of the duo.
As OK! previously reported, the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, have been making headlines as the new "it" couple.
Over the summer, Travis was upset he didn't get to meet Taylor on her Eras Tour, but when he invited her to watch the game in Kansas City, Mo., she gladly accepted.
The Grammy winner was then spotted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 1, where she brought along her A-list pals, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and more.
It seems like the duo are only getting started, as they "talk every day," a source spilled, noting, "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis."
"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the insider explained of Taylor, who split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year.
"Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back," the confidante shared. "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.
"Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]," a fourth insider echoed. "She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around."