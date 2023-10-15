What Is Travis Kelce's Net Worth? Athlete's Millions Are Only a Fraction of His Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Riches

At age 34, Kelce is recognized as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the sport of football. His talents have guided the Kansas City Chiefs to win two Super Bowl championships since joining the team in 2013, when he made his NFL debut.

At the time, Kelce signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract with the Chiefs, though his earnings skyrocketed when he signed a five-year $46 million extension with the football team.