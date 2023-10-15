What Is Travis Kelce's Net Worth? Athlete's Millions Are Only a Fraction of His Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Riches
Is Travis Kelce "The Man?"
His bank account says so, as the NFL athlete reportedly has a whopping net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
At age 34, Kelce is recognized as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the sport of football. His talents have guided the Kansas City Chiefs to win two Super Bowl championships since joining the team in 2013, when he made his NFL debut.
At the time, Kelce signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract with the Chiefs, though his earnings skyrocketed when he signed a five-year $46 million extension with the football team.
The 5-year deal included $22 million in guaranteed money and provided Kelce an average annual salary of roughly $14 million.
On top of his football contract, an estimated $5 million per year is paid out to Kelce through endorsement deals with top companies — including McDonald's, Nike, Papa John's, Bud Light, State Farm and more.
His various commercial gigs have become an ongoing joke for football fans, as it feels Kelce pops up for a new advertisement every time an NFL game cuts for a short break.
As of recent, Kelce participation in a commercial for Pfizer has become his most recognized non-football venture.
Aaron Rodgers even took an opportunity to mock Kelce, referring to him as "Mr. Pfizer" after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets by three points on Sunday night, October 1, as OK! previously reported.
"Pat didn't have a crazy game," Rodgers claimed of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, adding, "and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have a crazy impact game."
Regardless of Rodgers opinion on the matter, Kelce is still said to have brought home $50,000-$200,000 for his partnership with the pharmaceutical brand.
While Kelce is certainly doing well for himself, his net worth unfortunately doesn't nearly compare to that of his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who has a jaw-dropping net worth of an estimated $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Kelce is well respected among football fans — and now Swifties — as he has appeared to remain humble despite making money moves and reportedly dating one of the most beloved pop icon's in the world.
"As all the attention comes, it feels like ... I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world," Kelce expressed during a Kansas City Chiefs press conference on Friday, October 6.
"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason," he continued, concluding: "You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused and keep building."