Erin Andrews Felt 'Protective' Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce After 'Gross' Wedding Day Rumors: 'I Was Going to Fire Back'

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Podcast hosts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson discussed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding almost a month after the big day. Andrews, 48, and Thompson, 44, dissected the "magical" Madison Square Garden ceremony on a recent episode of their "Calm Down" podcast, but were careful not to spill "too much." Andrews revealed she felt "protective" over the couple in the aftermath of their nuptials. The sportscaster slammed "gross" rumors about "things that didn’t happen" on Swift's wedding day.

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'We Get Protective of Our Gal'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's New York City wedding ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 in New York City. The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler. They welcomed roughly 1,000 guests to celebrate their long-awaited nuptials. The couple had guests sign NDAs, took their phones and reprtedly chose the controversial location so that paparazzi could not share snaps of the day before they were ready. "The one thing I’ll say, and yes, I am all for protecting their privacy," Andrews began. "We get protective of our gal … there were a couple of times that I saw some nasty headlines, just weirdos wanting to tip off people about things that didn’t happen." The wedding has already been slammed in the press for rumored endless lines and an alleged lack of seating, according to TMZ.

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Source: MEGA Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes, Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg were all in attendance at the wedding.

"I was a little worried about my Sancerre intake and that I was going to fire back on the old replies," Andrews added. "I didn't." Unlike critics, Andrews and Thompson had many positive things to say about the ceremony, which included A-list guests such as Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes, Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg. "I was so excited to meet people in both of their lives that we’ve heard about and we haven’t met before," Andrews gushed. "Everybody was just so lovely and fun."

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'It Was Magical'

Source: MEGA Charissa Thompson expressed interest in a commitment ceremony with longtime partner Steven Cundari.

Thompson offered her congratulations to the newlyweds and reemphasized how "magical" their day had been. "It was magical," Thompson said. "I will just leave it at this. It was magical. … Maybe there’s some subliminal part of seeing them get married that makes me want to have a version adjacent to marriage and the commitment ceremony." Thompson is twice divorced and has previously expressed that she has no interest in marrying her current partner of four years, Steven Cundari.

Source: MEGA Charissa Thompson gushed over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love for one another.