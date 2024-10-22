or
'We All Have Our Days': Ariana Grande Issues Apology After Elvira Calls Out Singer's Rude Behavior

ariana grande apologizes elvira rude behavior
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande apologized in an Instagram video of Elvira talking about her rude behavior years ago.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande addressed claims from Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, who accused the pop star of being rude during an Elvira show years ago.

ariana grande issues apology to elvira over incident
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande apologized after the actress called her out for being rude.

On Monday, October 21, the actress shared what it was like to meet the Wicked star, which didn't paint her in the best light.

In response, Grande took to the comments section of Peterson’s post, offering her perspective on the situation.

“So disheartened to see this,” the pop star wrote. “I actually don't even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places).”

“If I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so,” she added. “Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I'll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!).”

ariana grande elvira controversy explained
Source: MEGA

Cassandra Peterson is known for her horror hostess character, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

She concluded her message with a nod to Peterson's iconic character, saying, “You'll always be our queen of Halloween!”

Ariana Grande

As OK! previously reported, Peterson recalled Grande attending one of her "Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience" shows in the past with a large entourage, asking for "21 tickets" in total.

“She comes backstage and she asks if I can take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought,” Peterson shared in a video. “I take a picture with every single one of them, I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, 'Can we take a photo together?' And she goes, 'No, I don't really do that.'”

ariana grande responds elvira accusations
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande admitted that she suffered anxiety seven years ago.

According to Elvira, the singer made a swift exit before the show even began, leaving her family and friends behind.

The revelation left many of her fans stunned, prompting mixed reactions.

This is not the first time that Grande, 31, has made headlines.

Last month, the "7 rings" singer, alongside her costar Cynthia Erivo, 37, tackled long-standing rumors about her undergoing cosmetic procedures.

ariana grande addresses face procedure rumors
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

The pop star stars alongside Cynthia Erivo in their new movie 'Wicked,' which will hit the theaters on November 22.

Grande, taken aback but ready to address the speculation, clarified, “To my face? To my physical appearance?”

She saw the moment as an opportunity to set the record straight.

“Oh, thank goodness!” she exclaimed. “I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox. But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.”

