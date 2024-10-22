On Monday, October 21, the actress shared what it was like to meet the Wicked star, which didn't paint her in the best light.

In response, Grande took to the comments section of Peterson’s post, offering her perspective on the situation.

“So disheartened to see this,” the pop star wrote. “I actually don't even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places).”