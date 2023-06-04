Kim Cattrall's 'Stipulations' for 'And Just Like That' Cameo Revealed: 'Refused to Film With Her Former Costars' Including Sarah Jessica Parker

“She will have gotten a s****load of money. It just shows the power of Kim," the insider continued, referring to how Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, was absent from the first season. “They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly."

“I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen," they concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Samantha is reportedly seen having a phone conversation with Carrie (played by Parker).

“The offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be. This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out," a spokesperson for HBO and Max said in a statement.