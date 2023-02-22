OK Magazine
Gia Giudice Calls Aunt Melissa Gorga 'Sad' For 'Lying' About Mom Teresa’s Engagement Party Seating Debacle

gia giudice calls aunt melissa gorga sad lying teresa pp
Source: @_giagiudice/instagram; mega
By:

Feb. 22 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Gia Giudice is not holding back her on feelings about aunt Melissa Gorga anymore.

During the Tuesday, February 21, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 22-year-old voiced her opinion on her mom Teresa Giudice's fight with the Envy boutique owner after she said the Standing Strong author purposefully sat them at a separate table away from the family at her and Luis Ruelas' engagement party.

gia giudice calls aunt melissa gorga sad lying teresa
Source: @_giagiudice/instagram

While sitting with Teresa, her new stepdad and younger sister, Gabriella Giudice, Gia labeled Melissa "sad" for "lying" about her mother's intentions to make her "look bad" after her mom explained the seating was simply a mistake — especially considering Teresa offered her sister-in-law a spot in her bridal party to rectify the situation.

“I wish you never asked her that because I mean, not for nothing, you’re still upset with the fact that she said that she was there for us,” the Rutgers University student said of Melissa's comments about stepping in to provide for the family during Teresa's 2015 prison stint.

gia giudice calls aunt melissa gorga sad lying teresa
Source: mega

“The only times we really saw them was when we were on camera together,” Gia said in a confessional, referencing the three-part special, Teresa Checks In, which focused on the lives of Teresa's daughters and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while she was in jail. “I really can’t remember any other time when I saw them.”

Her 19-year-old sibling — who rarely ever speaks on camera — backed up Gia's claims, adding, “Especially when it’s not true." Gabriella continued of her godmother's statements on her "On Display" podcast, noting, "Credit shouldn’t be given where it’s not earned. That affects me directly, so it’s something that I take to heart.”

gia giudice calls aunt melissa gorga sad lying teresa
Source: mega

“Because it is sad, it’s disgusting,” Luis chimed in, calling out the odd move by Melissa and Joe Gorga before turning to his wife to add, “I’m so sorry that you’re treated this way, and I cannot take watching this man be like this and act like ‘Dude, you don’t think I see you? I see you a mile away.'”

“Like at this point, it’s kind of like the trains gotta stop,” Gia continued of the long-running family feud.

Source: OK!

During a 2022 episode of Melissa's show, she and her husband claimed they fully took care of the Giudices during the difficult time.

"Joe [Giudice] needed to make money on that show and he needed someone to film with, and here we were that jumped in," the podcast host alleged, adding that the Dancing With the Stars alum's kids, “would not still be living in that house and have food” if they hadn’t stepped in.

