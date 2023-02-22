Gia Giudice Calls Aunt Melissa Gorga 'Sad' For 'Lying' About Mom Teresa’s Engagement Party Seating Debacle

While sitting with Teresa, her new stepdad and younger sister, Gabriella Giudice, Gia labeled Melissa "sad" for "lying" about her mother's intentions to make her "look bad" after her mom explained the seating was simply a mistake — especially considering Teresa offered her sister-in-law a spot in her bridal party to rectify the situation.

“I wish you never asked her that because I mean, not for nothing, you’re still upset with the fact that she said that she was there for us,” the Rutgers University student said of Melissa's comments about stepping in to provide for the family during Teresa's 2015 prison stint.