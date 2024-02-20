Martha Stewart Teased by Fans After Receiving Flowers From '3 Different Men Friends': 'Get It, Girl!'

Martha Stewart, 82, appeared to hint at her love life while sharing the details of her day with followers in a Saturday, February 17, Instagram update.

"This morning has been a delight," she captioned a carousel of photos. "Pilates at 7:45 a.m., snow photography 8:40-10:40, breakfast, flower photos in house, catch up phone calls, now hopefully a horseback ride if not too slippery!!"