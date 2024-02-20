Martha Stewart Teased by Fans After Receiving Flowers From '3 Different Men Friends': 'Get It, Girl!'
Martha Stewart, 82, appeared to hint at her love life while sharing the details of her day with followers in a Saturday, February 17, Instagram update.
"This morning has been a delight," she captioned a carousel of photos. "Pilates at 7:45 a.m., snow photography 8:40-10:40, breakfast, flower photos in house, catch up phone calls, now hopefully a horseback ride if not too slippery!!"
"The tall phaius swamp orchid with twelve flower stems is 44" tall," she continued. "The lady slipper is 5" across, the Cattleya is unusual shades of magenta and yellow, and the roses from three different men friends are gorgeous all together. How often does that work out so well?"
However, fans in the comments section weren't going to let that little detail about the men in her life slip without asking questions.
"Just dropping those three different man friends in there casually," one user quipped, while another added, "Don't hate the player...hate the game!"
"Get it girl!" a third penned, as a fourth playfully pointed out, "Martha!! 🔥 now you have to remember who gave you which roses when they call! I’d take that stress😅"
This isn't the first time Stewart has hinted at her dating life. During a December 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the television personality said she got "knocked out of my socks" recently by a "very attractive" date.
"It wasn't exactly appropriate, but it was good for a night," she teased. "Nothing happened, nothing happened. We didn't go home together or anything, but it was just like a little flirtation. It's nice."
The year before, she admitted to having accidentally formed a crush on a married man during a guest spot on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast.
"I had two mad crushes in the last month which is really good for me, but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine," she told the comedienne.
"I've never been a homewrecker and I've tried really hard not to be," Stewart joked at the time. "I've had the opportunity to be a homewrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it."
"But that's where I meet men," she explained. "They're all married to friends of mine or something like that."