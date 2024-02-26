'No Skims for Martha': Martha Stewart Explains Why She Doesn't Like to Wear Underwear
Martha Stewart is a bit untraditional when it comes to her clothing choices.
In a new interview, the chef admitted she prefers to not wear underwear, explaining, "I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming."
"Bathing suits are my underwear. I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha," the 82-year-old quipped, referring to Kim Kardashian's fashion line. "But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don’t wear those. I only wear Aerie bathing suits under my clothes."
Stewart then wondered if the reality star, 43, is "going to be mad" at her confession, but she then reasoned to herself, "No, she won’t be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear Skims."
The businesswoman showed off her summer body when she posed for the 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, becoming the oldest person to ever grace the cover.
"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought: ‘Oh, well that’s pretty good.’ I’m gonna be the oldest person, I think, ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated," the mom-of-two said at the time. "And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good."
The media mogul has been praised for her youthful looks, admitting last year that she has had some work done.
"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet," she said on a past episode of her podcast. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."
Her cosmetic dermatologist revealed some of the procedures she's had, such as getting muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.
"We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago," Dr. Dan Belkin continued. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works."
"I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all," she admitted. "And that's why I really work hard at it."
Stewart added that she also exercises and sticks to a healthy diet to help maintain her flawless appearance.
Page Six spoke to Stewart about her distaste for underwear.