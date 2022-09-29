Queen Elizabeth's Cause & Time Of Death Revealed 3 Weeks After Her Passing
Exactly three weeks after Queen Elizabeth passed away at age 96, docs from the National Records of Scotland have revealed the monarch's cause of death was old age. The paperwork, which was released on Thursday, September 29, also revealed that she took her final breath on September 8 at 3:10 in the afternoon, with her daughter, Princess Anne, listed as the informant of her death.
As OK! previously reported, Princess Anne released a statement at the time that read, "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
The Queen's two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, were also in the room at the time of her passing.
When news of the matriarch's death first broke, Buckingham Palace stated she "died peacefully" at her Balmoral estate. She was laid to rest on September 19 at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is located at Windsor Castle.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS — SHOP NOW
As planned, the casket of her husband, Prince Philip — who died at age 99 in 2021 — was relocated to reside next to hers. The Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, are also buried there.
The flowers placed on the Queen's casket are the same type she walked down the aisle with in 1947.
"At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences," the royal family's Twitter account shared.
After the monarch's death, her eldest son, King Charles, took the throne. However, as OK! has reported, the late mother-of-four allegedly set out a plan that will see the 73-year-old booted from the position upon his 80th birthday.
"She’s not convinced her heirs have the will, skill, or character to do it right," explained a royal aide. "So the Queen has bound them in shackles that will survive long after she goes to the grave." Charles' eldest son, Prince William, 40, will become King whenever he steps down.
For more on Queen Elizabeth, listen below to the latest episode of the critically acclaimed podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."