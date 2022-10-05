Prince William Pays Tribute To 'Much-Missed' Queen Elizabeth II In First Speech Since Death
Prince William is still mourning his grandmother.
In the newly anointed Prince of Wales' first public speech since Queen Elizabeth II's death in early September, he referenced Her Majesty and her love for mother nature during a United Wildlife Summit.
“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets,” William, 40, said on Tuesday, October 4, in London. "It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world."
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S POTENTIAL MOVE HAS CONCERNED RESIDENTS OF EXCLUSIVE CALIFORNIA NEIGHBORHOOD, INSIDERS CLAIM
The father-of-three continued, "In times of loss, it is a comfort to honor those we miss through the work we do. I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade."
After praising the platform, which was created by the Heir to the throne and The Royal Foundation in 2014, for having a "demonstrable impact," William emphasized they have much more to do.
William's reference to his grandmother marks his second since her passing at age 96, as he released a heartfelt statement at the time that read, "She was by my side at my happiest moments."
“And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," King Charles III's eldest son continued. "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all."
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE PLAN MOVE TO AFFLUENT COMMUNITY IN HOPE RANCH, WHERE PROPERTY PRICES REACH $22 MILLION: REPORT
William and Kate Middleton's first public appearance since the queen's funeral procession, which took place Monday, September 19, was to their namesake nation. In an attempt to focus on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time," the royal couple has a jam-packed schedule during their excursion, as OK! reported.
Meanwhile, they recently spent some time with their estranged family members in London to mourn the late monarch last month. Despite ongoing tension between William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, the siblings came together as a family to pay their respects.