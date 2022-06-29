Ex NBA Player Andrew Bogut Forced To Apologize Over Misogynist Kendall Jenner Tweet After Facing Fan Backlash

The incident occurred after Bogut took to Twitter to seemingly poke fun at Jenner over her reputation for dating basketball players.

"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner ?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion," he wrote on the Friday, June 24. "Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."