Ex NBA Player Andrew Bogut Forced To Apologize Over Misogynist Kendall Jenner Tweet After Facing Fan Backlash
Foul play! Social media backlash forced NBA player Andrew Bogut to apologize for a rude tweet slamming Kendall Jenner shortly after her breakup with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
The former lovebirds were first linked in 2020, but last week, OK! reported the duo decided to part ways after nearly two years together.
The incident occurred after Bogut took to Twitter to seemingly poke fun at Jenner over her reputation for dating basketball players.
"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner ?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion," he wrote on the Friday, June 24. "Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."
"This tweet is as soft as his playing days. He seemed a bit banged up as well," one user replied, with another adding, "Disgusting human being – although with comments like that I think calling you a human being is way off the mark – nobody deserves to be talked about in that way – you should be ashamed of yourself."
A third user came to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's defense, questioning about why her dating habits were even considered worthy of criticism. "Let her date whoever she likes lmao," they tweeted. "What’s so funny with her dating a lot NBA players?"
As OK! previously reported, despite rumors swirling of their split, Booker and Jenner were spotted spending time together at Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, June 26. The two were also seen at Earth Bar in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, June 27. Prior to their split, both were also in attendance at Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish late May wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.
Although there isn't a lot of information on the reason behind the breakup, according to a source, they were not "on the same page" about the future. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," the insider dished.