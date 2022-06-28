Kendall Jenner Seen Smiling Out & About After Hanging Out With Alleged Ex Devin Booker
What split? Kendall Jenner was all smiles on Monday, June 27, when she stopped by Earth Bar in West Hollywood, Calif.
According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the supermodel looked to be in a good mood as she waited on line for her food. Jenner sported a long denim skirt, black shoes and a dark tank top as she held on her pup.
Despite Jenner and NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker calling it quits, the former flames were spotted out and about on Sunday, June 26, capping off the weekend with a trip to Soho House in Malibu, Calif.
The pair kept it casual during their outing, sporting matching white ensembles and dark sunglasses. While Booker rocked a white tee, accessorizing with a subtle gold chain and a pair of wayfarer-style sunnies, Jenner layered a long-sleeve button-down shirt with a light-toned crop top. She completed the look with a pair of ‘90s-inspired shades, her long dark locks half up in a claw clip.
Though OK! previously reported that the Jenner and Booker had called it quits last week after nearly two years together, the pair appeared to be all smiles while relaxing on the balcony of the exclusive social club.
The duo’s Soho House venture comes a few weeks after they were spotted attending Kourtney Kardashian’s late May wedding to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, in Portofino, Italy.
First linked in mid-2020, the couple didn’t go public with their relationship until Valentine's Day in 2021, when they posted coordinating Instagram Stories confirming their romance.
The Victoria’s Secret alum shared an image of them cuddling on what appears to be a white countertop alongside a matching white heart emoji. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns star shared a photo of Jenner playing with her dog, completing the photo with an orange heart emoji, tagging the model.
He also posted a sweet black-and-white snap of himself and Jenner relaxing on a beach towel, yet again captioning the image with an orange heart emoji.
Shortly after the duo’s romantic posts made headlines, an anonymous source spoke to People about the origins of their fling.
"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," they explained to the entertainment outlet. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin,” the source continued, noting that Jenner’s family found the athlete to be “great.” "He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," they added, referencing Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration in late 2020.
Recently, Jenner posted a sultry snap of herself — which caught Booker's eye, as he gave the post a "like."
Guess we'll see what happens!