Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spotted Together After Rumored Split

Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, were at Soho House together in Malibu on Sunday, June 26, and appeared to be in good spirits, as they were seen giving each other some flirty looks, according to TMZ. The reality star and the NBA pro, who both donned shades and casual ensembles, were also photographed sharing a laugh while outside.

Though the rumor mill has been churning since last week about their alleged split, the photos of the two on their outing certainly paints a different picture.