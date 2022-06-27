Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spotted Together After Rumored Split
Despite reports, it looks like Kendall Jenner may not be as single as everyone thinks after she was seen spending time alone with rumored ex Devin Booker.
Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, were at Soho House together in Malibu on Sunday, June 26, and appeared to be in good spirits, as they were seen giving each other some flirty looks, according to TMZ. The reality star and the NBA pro, who both donned shades and casual ensembles, were also photographed sharing a laugh while outside.
THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY'S SEXIEST MOMENTS FROM 2022 SO FAR: PHOTOS
Though the rumor mill has been churning since last week about their alleged split, the photos of the two on their outing certainly paints a different picture.
The questionably on-again couple also sent fans into frenzy when eagle-eyed online users noticed they were showing each other some love on social media. The Kardashians star caused jaws to drop over the weekend after she posted a completely nude snap of herself lounging outside by the pool, putting her long legs and backside on full display — which received the seal of approval from the Phoenix Suns player, who Liked the post.
Jenner also praised Booker's latest Instagram post of himself over the weekend standing on the pitchers plate at Chase Field for a charity event, double tapping the snap of the handsome hunk.
It's unclear what the exact status of their relationship is at this time, but an insider spilled last week that the two called it quits because they were not on the same page about the future. Nevertheless, the source emphasized that reconciliation wasn't off the table.
SWIM IN STYLE! GET KENDALL JENNER & ADDISON RAE'S TRENDY ZEBRA BIKINI — SHOP NOW
Jenner and Booker have kept their relationship relatively private, but within the last year, the good-looking pair has gone more public with their love. Aside from the supermodel cheering on her man during his NBA season, the pro athlete recently accompanied his brunette babe to Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian's lavish wedding to Travis Barker.
The lovebirds went public with their relationship in 2021 on Valentine's Day, with Jenner sharing an adorable snap of Booker cuddling up to her as they both giggled.