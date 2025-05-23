Ex-Obama Aide's Confession: Jon Lovett Was Afraid to Criticize Joe Biden Ahead of 2024 Election Because He 'Wanted Him to Win'
Jon Lovett, a former aide to President Barack Obama, addressed the internal turmoil facing the Democratic Party and the delicate topic of President Joe Biden's health.
Lovett's candid remarks underscore the tension among party insiders, grappling with the balance between honesty and support as the party prepares for the next election cycle.
Lovett's Confession
During his conversation with The Daily Show's host Jon Stewart and fellow "Pod Save America" co-host Jon Favreau, Lovett expressed a reluctance to speak openly about Biden's age and perceived physical decline, emphasizing his commitment to the Democratic cause.
“I remember feeling I want to talk about this as a huge liability,” Lovett admitted. His comments, which reflect a growing anxiety among party faithful about Biden’s candidacy, highlight a profound sense of responsibility towards the administration's success.
“To talk about this is something Joe Biden can overcome, but I’m not going to go so far as to say, ‘I think Joe Biden must drop out. He is too old to be president,’” he explained.
His cautious approach was rooted in the understanding that Biden, despite visible challenges, remained the party’s best shot at maintaining the presidency.
Lovett candidly shared his conflicting feelings regarding criticism: “If Joe Biden is the candidate, I want him to f------ win. Because I care about the country.”
Biden's Health
Lovett's comments come amidst a whirlwind of speculation about Biden’s health and mental sharpness, particularly spotlighted in CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson’s latest book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.
The book is about Biden’s decline and hints at a potential cover-up within his administration to keep troubling details about the president's health under wraps.
As OK! previously reported, the 82-year-old former president was recently diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.
According to a statement released from his personal office on Sunday, May 18, “last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement continued. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."
Biden Blamed for Kamala's Loss to Trump
Top Harris advisor David Plouffe blamed Joe for Kamala Harris' "nightmare" campaign.
"He totally f----- us," he declared, adding, "We got so s----- by Biden, as a party."
An unnamed aide also told the authors, "We attempted to shield [Biden] from his own staff so many people didn't realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023."
While the source said they "love Biden," they noted it was "a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again."