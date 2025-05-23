Ex-Obama Aide's Confession: Jon Lovett Was Afraid to Criticize Joe Biden Ahead of 2024 Election Because He 'Wanted Him to Win'

During his conversation with The Daily Show's host Jon Stewart and fellow "Pod Save America" co-host Jon Favreau, Lovett expressed a reluctance to speak openly about Biden's age and perceived physical decline, emphasizing his commitment to the Democratic cause.

“I remember feeling I want to talk about this as a huge liability,” Lovett admitted. His comments, which reflect a growing anxiety among party faithful about Biden’s candidacy, highlight a profound sense of responsibility towards the administration's success.

“To talk about this is something Joe Biden can overcome, but I’m not going to go so far as to say, ‘I think Joe Biden must drop out. He is too old to be president,’” he explained.

His cautious approach was rooted in the understanding that Biden, despite visible challenges, remained the party’s best shot at maintaining the presidency.

Lovett candidly shared his conflicting feelings regarding criticism: “If Joe Biden is the candidate, I want him to f------ win. Because I care about the country.”