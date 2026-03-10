or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew 'Locked Away' at Sandringham Home as King Charles Funds His Lavish Lifestyle: Source

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles wants to keep ex-Prince Andrew away at Sandringham in exchange for paying for his rich lifestyle, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Updated 1:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Since moving out of his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, last month and relocating to a new residence on the Sandringham Estate, life has been increasingly isolating for ex-Prince Andrew.

King Charles is reportedly fine with funding the ex-Duke of York's rich lifestyle in exchange for him staying holed up in the Norfolk residence.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Wants to Keep the Disgraced Ex-Duke Away From the Spotlight

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is hoping to keep ex-Prince Andrew out of the limelight, a source claims.

Insiders recently divulged to RadarOnline.com how Andrew, 66, is basically "under house arrest."

"The King is determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle centered on Andrew's movements," they said.

The main goal of the monarch, 77, is to keep Andrew away from the spotlight by keeping him happy at Sandringham.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested at Sandringham on February 19

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last month at his home in Sandringham.

"From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level – limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers," a source dished.

"Effectively, Andrew is now under house arrest and will remain so for the rest of his life, as, in exchange, his brother will fund his comfortable lifestyle," they noted.

The disgraced royal was apprehended by British police at his new home on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after 11 hours in custody.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is heavily guarded at his home amid his legal issues.

"It is an unofficial agreement, but Charles has made it very clear that if Andrew wants to be kept in the manner to which he has become accustomed, he will have to stay locked away," the insider went on.

Andrew is heavily guarded by security and protection officers at his home, as a six-foot fence was also installed and additional fencing around the perimeter. CCTV cameras and outdoor security lighting were also put up to secure Andrew's safety and visibility to the outside public.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Equestrian Days Are Also Over

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York is barred from leaving his home for the time being.

The source also explained how "there is a clear effort to draw a boundary between the constitutional role of the monarch and the personal difficulties facing a member of the family."

"The view inside the palace is that it would be better if Andrew simply stayed out of the public arena entirely rather than risk ongoing headlines that could overshadow the monarchy's work," they said.

Andrew is reportedly not allowed to leave Sandringham and has been banned from riding his horses. According to royal author Andrew Lownie, the navy veteran is "stuck indoors watching movies all day."

"I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding," the expert said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.