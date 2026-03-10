Ex-Prince Andrew 'Locked Away' at Sandringham Home as King Charles Funds His Lavish Lifestyle: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Since moving out of his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, last month and relocating to a new residence on the Sandringham Estate, life has been increasingly isolating for ex-Prince Andrew. King Charles is reportedly fine with funding the ex-Duke of York's rich lifestyle in exchange for him staying holed up in the Norfolk residence.

King Charles Wants to Keep the Disgraced Ex-Duke Away From the Spotlight

Source: MEGA King Charles is hoping to keep ex-Prince Andrew out of the limelight, a source claims.

Insiders recently divulged to RadarOnline.com how Andrew, 66, is basically "under house arrest." "The King is determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle centered on Andrew's movements," they said. The main goal of the monarch, 77, is to keep Andrew away from the spotlight by keeping him happy at Sandringham.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested at Sandringham on February 19

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last month at his home in Sandringham.

"From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level – limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers," a source dished. "Effectively, Andrew is now under house arrest and will remain so for the rest of his life, as, in exchange, his brother will fund his comfortable lifestyle," they noted. The disgraced royal was apprehended by British police at his new home on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after 11 hours in custody.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is heavily guarded at his home amid his legal issues.

"It is an unofficial agreement, but Charles has made it very clear that if Andrew wants to be kept in the manner to which he has become accustomed, he will have to stay locked away," the insider went on. Andrew is heavily guarded by security and protection officers at his home, as a six-foot fence was also installed and additional fencing around the perimeter. CCTV cameras and outdoor security lighting were also put up to secure Andrew's safety and visibility to the outside public.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Equestrian Days Are Also Over

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York is barred from leaving his home for the time being.