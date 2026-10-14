ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew's Rumored New Romance With Mystery Woman Fuels Tensions With Royal Family, Says Insider: 'The Last Thing He Should Be Doing' Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly has a new woman in his life. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal formerly known as Prince Andrew, has reportedly begun a relationship with a local girlfriend in Norfolk, a development that is said to have caused significant frustration and tension within the British royal family. Details about the 66-year-old former prince's mystery partner and their unconventional meet-cute have recently emerged. The mystery woman is a local from Norfolk who already moved in the same elite social circles as Andrew. The two were originally acquaintances through the regional hunting and upper-class social scene.

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Mystery Woman Reportedly Made First Move With Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew was courted by the mystery woman.

According to The Daily Beast's royal editor Tom Sykes on "The Royalist" podcast, the relationship began when the mystery woman boldly attempted to "shoot her shot" with an unsolicited phone call. She reportedly called Andrew up out of the blue and said, "You're on your own, and so am I. How about we hang out together?"— an offer he quickly accepted. “She had his number because they’re all mates through the hunting scene and through the posh scene,” Sykes said.

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'Randy Andy Is Getting Some Hanky Panky'

Source: MEGA Andrew's life in exile after being stripped of his royal titles has been bleak.

Royal expert Paula Froelich said she was initially skeptical of the story, which she broke on Substack in which she wrote, “Randy Andy is getting some hanky panky.” “Are things that desperate out in Norfolk that some chick’s just gonna be like, ‘You know who’s hot? That doughy guy with the horrific teeth and receding hairline, creepy hands, who just did an amazing photoshoot looking straight up his nose after his arrest,’” she joked. “What is going on with women in Norfolk?” The romance follows Andrew's relocation to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham Estate after being stripped of his royal titles and ordered out of Royal Lodge last year after revelations about his ties to dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

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Royal Family Reportedly Not Thrilled With Andrew's Romance

Source: MEGA The Royal Family is reportedly not thrilled with Andrew's new romance.

Insiders report that the family is highly frustrated by the development, noting that "the last thing Andrew should be doing right now is dating" as they attempt to manage a careful public image around him. However, his new life in Sandringham exile has reportedly been much less restrictive than expected.

'Loneliness Is a Curse'

Source: MEGA The mystery woman has arrived at a lonely time in the former prince's life.