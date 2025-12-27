Who Is Steve Wyatt, the Guy Who Had an Alleged Affair With Pregnant Sarah Ferguson? 6 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's reputation took another hit when a resurfaced book laid bare her alleged affair with Steve Wyatt while she was pregnant with Princess Eugenie. In the wake of Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction from Royal Lodge, RadarOnline.com highlighted resurfaced claims that the British author was linked to the businessman decades ago, adding to her string of scandals. Scroll down to learn more about Wyatt, the business mogul who reportedly had a clandestine romance with Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt Is a Millionaire Businessman From Texas

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson had a 'whirlwind affair' with Steve Wyatt while she was still married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to a press release, Wyatt is an entrepreneur and investor who co-founded U.S. Energy Products, a Texas-based oil and gas environmental chemical distribution company. While also serving as its chairman, he works on the Board of Directors of Sunbridge Energy Services. The Wyatt Energy chairman and CEO previously worked for Limetree Bay and Buckeye Partners. He also founded the "first and largest exporter of crude" in 1992. In 2015, he became a member of the Posse Houston Advisory Board. "There is nothing like this Posse model and I am thrilled to be a part of it," he said at the time. "Posse dreams big and teaches their Scholars to dream, believe and achieve. It's a win for both the student and the colleges." The University of Arizona graduate added, "I am honored to be a board member of Posse Houston and look forward to helping our young Scholars develop into leaders of tomorrow."

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt Met Sarah Ferguson in 1989

Source: MEGA The affair allegedly happened three years into Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's marriage.

In the 2001 book The Duchess of York: Uncensored, author Vasso Kortesis wrote about Ferguson's alleged "whirlwind affair" with the married businessman starting in 1989. The twosome met at the Houston Grand Opera's British Opera Festival, where she was the guest of honor. She even allegedly introduced Wyatt to her firstborn, Princess Beatrice.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt and Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Had an Affair While She Was Pregnant With Princess Eugenie

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was reportedly pregnant when the affair began.

The alleged infidelity began while Ferguson was pregnant with her and Mountbatten-Windsor's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, who was born on March 23, 1990. At the time, Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor only saw each other 40 days a year due to his naval duties. When the embattled royal found out about the affair, their marriage reportedly faltered even further. "Leaving Harry's Bar in Mayfair after a party, Sarah tripped and fell. The normally courteous Andrew walked resolutely on, leaving his seven-month pregnant wife to pick herself up and chase after him," royal author Dr. Allan Starkie shared one of the heated confrontations between Ferguson and her now-ex-husband.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt Reportedly Caused the 'Breakdown' of Sarah Ferguson's Marriage to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor separated in 1992.

Per the book, Wyatt was "the main reason for the breakdown" of Ferguson's marriage. "She met him at a time of her life when she was exceptionally low and felt Andrew wasn't supporting her. She went to Texas, and she met a very handsome and rich Texan who was very attentive and loving, and they very quickly fell in love," Kortesis wrote in the book. "Andrew may have been her best friend, and he probably still is now and probably always will be, but Steve Wyatt was the love life of her life." The revelation echoed what co-author David Leigh told a news outlet on November 17. Although the mom-of-two continued her fling with the Texan multimillionaire, Wyatt got engaged to Cate Magennis in 1993. "I can't have the man I love because he's getting married," Ferguson reportedly told a friend after learning about the engagement. "What's the matter with me? Why didn't he marry me?" Wyatt and Magennis welcomed two children before they amicably divorced years later. Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor also finalized their divorce in 1996, although they remained good friends afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt Was Friends With the Man Involved in Sarah Ferguson's Toe-Sucking Scandal

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finalized their divorce in 1996.

Ferguson's scandals continued to mount when she grew close to Wyatt's friend John Bryan, the man who infamously sucked her toes while sunbathing at her holiday villa in St. Tropez. After Mirror U.K. published the bombshell photos five months after Ferguson's separation from Mountbatten-Windsor, Bryan reportedly argued to royal writer Richard Kay that he "was not sucking her toes." "I was kissing them!" Ferguson's "financial advisor" insisted. "Bryan promised her everything would be fine, but I could see in his face that he didn't really believe it," Kay wrote. "In a few short hours, those pictures were going to be on the breakfast room sideboard in the Queen's castle. They would also be winging around the world to be pored over by millions."

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt and Sarah Ferguson Reunited in 2017

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew married in 1986 but divorced 10 years later.