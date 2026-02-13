ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew Used a Creepy Code to Sneak Young Women Into Buckingham Palace Source: mega The disgraced former prince frequently invited young women to the palace and would use a specific phrase to have staff secure their entry. Allie Fasanella Feb. 13 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor would allegedly tell staff at Buckingham Palace, "Mrs. Windsor will arrive shortly, please let her in and show her up," when he wanted young women sent to his room without questions. The ex-prince, now 65, often invited women to the grand palace and would employ the aforementioned phrase as a code to get staff to give them unvetted access, one former employee told a British newspaper on Friday, February 13. "It was common knowledge that Andrew liked to have young women visit Buckingham Palace... This was always via one of the out-of-sight staff entrances," the insider said. "It was so frequent that they used to just roll their eyes and say 'yes sir.'"

'He Was So Unpleasant'

Source: mega; Department of Justice Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was named on an FBI shortlist of 'prominent' individuals accused of sexual abuse in its probe into dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“It went on for years,” the source added. "The royal protection officers hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive." Another insider told the outlet, "Few details, if any, were taken because of his status within the Royal Household. It was regularly discussed by courtiers but nothing was ever done to challenge it." The latest revelation comes as after it was reported last week that the disgraced former prince, along with President Donald Trump, were included in a 2025 FBI shortlist of 11 "prominent names" accused of sexual abuse in its probe into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Ex-Prince Andrew Had Sexual Relations With at Least One Minor

Source: mega The former Duke of York's most famous accuser, Virginia Giuffre, alleged she had s-- with him on three occasions when she was a minor.

Last year was a tough one for Andrew, as he was stripped of all his royal titles and evicted from his longtime residence over his connection to the dead s-- offender. His older brother, Prince Charles, made the decision in October 2025 following the release of a damning posthumous memoir by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre, who took her life at 41 in April 2025, alleged she was forced to have s-- with the then-prince on three occasions when she was 17.

'He Was Still Capable of Abusing Me'

Source: mega Virginia Giuffre described Andrew as 'friendly enough, but still entitled.'

In her book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew was "friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright." Giuffre further revealed Epstein paid her $15,000 "for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'" She also explained how she felt like a "toy" since she was there "to be passed around." "But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness," she penned, adding, "And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It just doesn't make sense."

Ex-Prince Andrew Settled a Civil Claim With Virginia Giuffre Before Her Death

Source: mega The ex-prince reportedly paid Virginia Giuffre around $15 million in 2022.