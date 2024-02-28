'This Is Not It': Ex-'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Slammed for Filing 'Thirsty' Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen
Leah McSweeney does not seem to have the support of Bravo fans after suing Andy Cohen.
After The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 41, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, where she accused him of doing cocaine with her fellow stars at the network and preying on her alcoholism, viewers are calling McSweeney out for the legal move.
"There's something wonderful about the concept of reality TV — that millions of people you've never met can laugh with you, cry with you, empathize with and root for you," the Married to the Mob founder wrote in an Instagram post after news of the lawsuit went public. "But the reckless and diabolical way in which people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women, including myself, are disturbing."
"Why is she such a BUMMER?!" one fan wrote below Bravo Historian's Instagram update regarding the situation.
"Leah, this is not it…no one cares," a second person added.
"Ya, like no one watches the show thinking anyone is a saint 😂," a third chimed in.
"Thirsty," a social media user penned under Bye Wig, Hello Drama's Instagram update.
"She is hitting below the belt...AWFUL," another exclaimed.
Following McSweeney's shocking accusations, Cohen's representative released a statement which read: "The claims against Andy are completely false!"
- 'Completely False!': Andy Cohen Denies Cocaine Accusations Made by Leah McSweeney in Bombshell Bravo Lawsuit
- Andy Cohen Apologizes for His 'Inappropriate' Behavior After Brandi Glanville Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment
- 'No Excuse': Brandi Glanville's Lawyer Hits Back After Andy Cohen Claims Alleged 'Sexual Harassment' Video Was a 'Joke'
Although the businesswoman claimed to have had such a traumatic time as a main cast member on the New York franchise from 2020 until 2021, she returned to star in Season 3 of the Peacock spinoff Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023.
The latest lawsuit comes as Brandi Glanville recently accused the executive producer of "sexual harassment" for remarks he made during a taping of the late-night show.
"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi," Cohen penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, replying to the situation. "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, who are Glanville's attorneys, shared a statement, saying: "Any boss who is clearly inebriated and encourages their employee by FaceTime video, and invites the employee to watch their boss to have s-- with another employee, constitutes s----- harassment, plain and simple, under any definition of s----- harassment even one concocted by NBC."
"Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot," they added.
Page Six obtained the statement from Glanville's attorneys.