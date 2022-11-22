The Way They Were! Exes Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Cutest Moments As A Couple: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits once again.

After a two-year romance, the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player broke up due to their hectic jobs and lives going in completely different directions.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider spilled of the reasoning behind their split. "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."