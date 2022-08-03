So Sweet!Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Cozy Up After Brief Split: 'Their Love Draws Them Back Together,' Explains Insider
After taking some time apart to reassess their relationship, Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker now seem to be attached at the hip! Over the past few weeks, the twosome have given a few hints that they're back together, but the model's latest snap leaves no doubt about it.
On Tuesday, August 2, the 818 Tequila founder uploaded a cute snap in which she was drinking a beer and sitting on the athlete's lap during a getaway in a woodsy area.
Booker, 25, was wearing just a pair of blue swim trunks in the picture, while Jenner, 26, donned a white tee over her red heart-patterned bikini. The latter shared some other scenic shots on social media as well, showing herself relaxing in a lake.
As OK! has reported, the pair of nearly two years took a break in June because they felt their future weren't aligned, but the split was short-lived.
"Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be," an insider spilled of their dynamic. "Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times, but their love for one another draws them back to each other."
Despite their reunion, fans of The Kardashians shouldn't anticipate Booker appearing on season 2 of the series, as the duo prefer their privacy.
As OK! shared, mom Kris Jenner has reportedly been "piling on the pressure to make Devin part of the show, but Kendall’s made it clear that’s never going to happen."
The source added that even when the cameras are off, she and the basketball player still keep to themselves.
"[She] is very protective of Devin and their relationship and doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it," the insider explained. "That irritates them to no end, but there’s not a whole lot that they can do about it."
The first source spoke to Entertainment Tonight.