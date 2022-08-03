After taking some time apart to reassess their relationship, Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker now seem to be attached at the hip! Over the past few weeks, the twosome have given a few hints that they're back together, but the model's latest snap leaves no doubt about it.

On Tuesday, August 2, the 818 Tequila founder uploaded a cute snap in which she was drinking a beer and sitting on the athlete's lap during a getaway in a woodsy area.