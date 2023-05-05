Former Flames Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Seek to Dismiss Ex Nanny's Wrongful Termination Case
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who split in 2020, are looking to dismiss their ex nanny's wrongful termination case.
The former flames want the lawsuit moved to a private arbitrator.
In the documents, the pair claims Ericka Genaro's wrongful termination lawsuit was incorrectly filed in California as a civil suit when it should have been filed in New York. The actress and the comedian also want the case dismissed entirely so both parties can bring the complaints to the American Arbitration Association (AAA) in New York.
“It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press. Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind,” the director, 39, and the Ted Lasso star, 47, said in a statement, obtained by a news outlet. “We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace.”
In February, Genaro filed a lawsuit against the pair, who share son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, for wrongful termination. She was the children's nanny in 2019 before she was let go. She alleged that she was fired because of the anxiety and depression she apparently developed while working for the family.
Genaro alleged that because of Wilde and Sudeikis’ crumbling marriage, she was left to pick up the pieces, and she spent more and more time with the children.
“The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,” the documents stated.
The Saturday Night Live alum allegedly wanted to "stay up at night" to talk about the split from Wilde, and Genaro obliged.
“[Genaro] was stunned at the abrupt announcement, and her heart sank because of its significance — there was no peace when confiding in Wilde,” Genaro’s attorneys wrote in the February filing. “Sudeikis then asked [Genaro] ‘do you trust me?’ as part ‘gotcha,’ part threat and part confirmation [Genaro] was on Sudeikis’ side.”
Genaro is suing for punitive damages, attorney’s fees and cost of the lawsuit. Meanwhile, Wilde and Sudeikis claimed she wasn't fired, and said she resigned. They claimed she was paid well, and she eventually asked for more money.
They claimed Genaro threatened to talk to the media, which she ended up doing. The duo deny the claims she made about their relationship.
“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the exes said in a statement after the bombshell interview was released. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”
Wilde and Sudeikis have made headlines as of late for their messy custody dispute. The Booksmart director recently claimed she covered all the financial costs for her kids, which allegedly has sent her into debt.
Us Weekly reported on the lawsuit.