Former Flames Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Seek to Dismiss Ex Nanny's Wrongful Termination Case

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis , who split in 2020, are looking to dismiss their ex nanny's wrongful termination case.

In the documents, the pair claims Ericka Genaro 's wrongful termination lawsuit was incorrectly filed in California as a civil suit when it should have been filed in New York. The actress and the comedian also want the case dismissed entirely so both parties can bring the complaints to the American Arbitration Association (AAA) in New York.

The former flames want the lawsuit moved to a private arbitrator.

“It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press. Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind,” the director, 39, and the Ted Lasso star, 47, said in a statement, obtained by a news outlet. “We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace .”

In February, Genaro filed a lawsuit against the pair, who share son Otis , 9, and daughter Daisy , 6, for wrongful termination. She was the children's nanny in 2019 before she was let go. She alleged that she was fired because of the anxiety and depression she apparently developed while working for the family .

Genaro alleged that because of Wilde and Sudeikis’ crumbling marriage, she was left to pick up the pieces, and she spent more and more time with the children.

“The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,” the documents stated.