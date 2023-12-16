Donald Trump May Have Sold Classified Binder to Russia, His Estranged Niece Mary Claims
Mary Trump accused her uncle of a new crime!
On Friday, December 15, the author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man wrote a blog post where she speculated what Donald Trump did with a missing classified binder. The contents of the binder included the raw intelligence that the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies collected on Russia's alleged election interference in 2016.
The whereabouts of the documents are unknown, as they allegedly went missing during the last days of Trump's presidency, however, Mary has some ideas about what could have happened to them.
One possibility she alleged was the infamous binder was "sold or given to Russia," according to the upload. Mary also noted whoever sold the documents could receive life in prison under the Espionage Act if they were caught.
"Let me put it this way, if the government ever had evidence Donald Trump purposely handed classified info to a hostile power, he would never see the light of day again," she stated before mentioning the paperwork could have also been destroyed, lost or kept by someone.
There is no evidence of the potential sale, though Donald has been repeatedly accused of working closely with Russia, despite investigations which have failed to uncover sufficient proof.
On Saturday, December 16, Newsweek reached out to the former president’s team about Mary’s claims.
In response, Donald’s spokesperson Steven Cheung told the outlet it was "unprofessional" of them to ask if the binder was sold to Russia. "What proof do you have?" he said in an email.
- 'He's Really Losing It': Mary Trump Reacts to Donald Trump's Video Dump After Fraud Case Setback
- Mary Trump Claims 'Maniac' Uncle Donald 'Likely Gave' Vladimir Putin Israel's National Secrets
- Mary Trump Labels Donald Trump a 'Racist, Homophobic, Anti-American Traitor,' Admits She's Shocked He's Tied With Biden in Polls
Cheung added Mary has "shown explicit bias" and "has a vendetta against President Trump."
As OK! previously reported, Mary, who is a vocal spokesperson against the 77-year-old, recently commented on the father-of-five’s November social media dump composed of 19 videos.
These uploads came after the Republican politician had a setback in his New York Fraud case.
“If I could give a piece of advice to Donald, I would probably say if you’re in the middle of a fraud case, maybe don’t commit fraud right in front of the judge’s eyes. The issue here is that when you’re on trial for fraud, all of this mal-intent and lying and cheating and conning and withholding of documents is just a really bad look. The Trump Organization has already been found liable for fraud. Now it’s just about the damages which could be up to 250 million. I think days like this are a real victory for a James and the prosecution. The more they shine a light on Donald’s enterprise, the more fraud comes out,” Mary’s guest Joe Gallina began.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 58-year-old famous niece then brought up Donald’s multitude of Truth Social uploads, which he posted shortly after the drama unfolded in the courtroom.
“Again, being mindful of the hyperbole, I thought, ‘Oh wow, he’s really losing it this time.’ But we’ve been doing this for a very long time now, and I think we need to check ourselves when we proclaim that this is the time that he’s really gone over the edge. No, he’s been having temper tantrums on social media since before many of us were born. Having said that, this thread of videos was absolutely out of this world. I’ve never seen anything like it. The suggestion was that he must have found something out, and I’m now wondering if this is what it was,” she stated.