Nicole Kidman Dismissing Keith Urban's New Life as a 'Midlife Crisis'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated after nearly 20 years.

Online speculation intensified in January, with one report alleging Urban and Collins had moved in together – claims Collins firmly rejected. "Y'all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," she wrote on Instagram on January 18. A source close to Kidman said: "Nicole isn't sitting at home blindsided by any of this. If anything, there's a sense of weary acceptance. What she feels is more disappointment than shock." From her perspective, Keith's sudden links to much younger women – it all reads as someone wrestling with getting older in an industry that worships youth. "She sees a man trying to prove something, perhaps to himself as much as to anyone else."

Source: MEGA Karley Scott Collins denied she's dating the singer.

"In private conversations with close friends, she's framed it less as scandal and more as a midlife crisis phase, and is making a joke of it," the source claimed. The insider added that while Kidman is attempting to shield her daughters from online chatter, the situation has not been easy. Our source said: "Sunday and Faith aren't little kids anymore – they have phones, they have friends, they see what's trending. It's impossible to completely shield them from the commentary. When stories about their dad's dating life start circulating, they come across it the same way any teenager would – through group chats, TikTok clips, headlines popping up on their feeds." "They're incredibly protective of Kidman. They've seen how much scrutiny she's faced over the years, and their instinct is to close ranks around her. So when the rumors intensify, it naturally makes them uneasy. It's not just gossip to them – it's their family being dissected in public."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is reportedly protecting her daughters from gossip.

"For Nicole, the priority has been creating a calm, grounded environment at home. She can't control what's written online, but she can control the atmosphere around her daughters. She's very deliberate about keeping life steady, reassuring her kids, and making sure the noise from outside doesn't define how they feel about their parents or themselves," the insider added. Urban has publicly pushed back against the gossip. When footage of him performing "The Fighter" with Baugh went viral in October – after he altered lyrics originally written about Kidman – the Internet erupted with conjecture. Addressing the crowd at a Nashville show on October 17, Urban said: "I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it." According to an insider familiar with Urban's camp, the singer has grown frustrated.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is 'frustrated' with rumors, an insider said.