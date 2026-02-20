Nicole Kidman Dismissing Keith Urban's New Life as a 'Midlife Crisis'
OK! can reveal Nicole Kidman is said to be privately characterizing Keith Urban's recent behavior as a "midlife crisis" as rumors swirl about the country star's dating life following the end of their 19-year marriage.
Kidman and Urban, both 58, separated in September after nearly two decades together and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15.
Since then, singer Urban has been linked to younger women, including rising country singer Karley Scott Collins, 26, who supported him on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, and musician Maggie Baugh, 25.
Online speculation intensified in January, with one report alleging Urban and Collins had moved in together – claims Collins firmly rejected.
"Y'all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," she wrote on Instagram on January 18.
A source close to Kidman said: "Nicole isn't sitting at home blindsided by any of this. If anything, there's a sense of weary acceptance. What she feels is more disappointment than shock."
From her perspective, Keith's sudden links to much younger women – it all reads as someone wrestling with getting older in an industry that worships youth. "She sees a man trying to prove something, perhaps to himself as much as to anyone else."
"In private conversations with close friends, she's framed it less as scandal and more as a midlife crisis phase, and is making a joke of it," the source claimed.
The insider added that while Kidman is attempting to shield her daughters from online chatter, the situation has not been easy.
Our source said: "Sunday and Faith aren't little kids anymore – they have phones, they have friends, they see what's trending. It's impossible to completely shield them from the commentary. When stories about their dad's dating life start circulating, they come across it the same way any teenager would – through group chats, TikTok clips, headlines popping up on their feeds."
"They're incredibly protective of Kidman. They've seen how much scrutiny she's faced over the years, and their instinct is to close ranks around her. So when the rumors intensify, it naturally makes them uneasy. It's not just gossip to them – it's their family being dissected in public."
"For Nicole, the priority has been creating a calm, grounded environment at home. She can't control what's written online, but she can control the atmosphere around her daughters. She's very deliberate about keeping life steady, reassuring her kids, and making sure the noise from outside doesn't define how they feel about their parents or themselves," the insider added.
Urban has publicly pushed back against the gossip. When footage of him performing "The Fighter" with Baugh went viral in October – after he altered lyrics originally written about Kidman – the Internet erupted with conjecture.
Addressing the crowd at a Nashville show on October 17, Urban said: "I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it."
According to an insider familiar with Urban's camp, the singer has grown frustrated.
"Keith has the sense that no matter what he does right now, it's being put under a microscope," they said. "A duet on stage, a lyric change, a photo with a colleague – everything is treated as coded messaging about his private life. From his point of view, perfectly ordinary interactions are being inflated into something dramatic."
He feels like people are stitching together fragments – a tour partnership here, a viral clip there – and constructing a storyline that suits the Internet rather than the truth.
"In his mind, the speculation has snowballed far beyond the facts. It's frustrating for him because he sees a version of himself circulating online that he doesn't recognize. He believes he's being cast in a role that doesn't reflect his intentions or his reality, and that disconnect has been hard for him to accept."
Family dynamics have also been tested. Kidman and Urban's custody agreement reportedly allows the singer 59 days a year with his daughters, including Christmas in odd-numbered years. Yet Sunday Rose and Faith spent the most recent holiday season with Kidman in Australia rather than with Urban in Nashville.