Say What? Crazed Fan Claims Johnny Depp Fathered Her Child In Strange Courtroom Outburst
Just when you thought the drama in Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard could not get any crazier — it did!
During the trial's Monday, May 23, court session, a devout fan of the actor's stood up and made a shocking allegation in a bizarre outburst.
“All of a sudden, this woman … stands up in the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says, ‘Johnny I love you, our souls are connected,’” reporter Angenette Levy told Law & Crime about the odd incident.
As Depp turned to wave hello to the woman, “She held up the baby and she said, ‘This baby is yours,’” before a bailiff took the anonymous female out of the courtroom.
According to Levy, the woman later admitted she was "joking." Unfortunately for the prying eyes of the public, the incident was not captured on film because cameras were already switched off for the break.
As OK! previously reported, Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Heard did not directly name Depp in the article and countersued for $100 million.
In another bombshell turn in the trial, the Dark Shadows star called a former TMZ producer to testify in his defense and be questioned about whether Heard carefully orchestrated the leak of anti-Depp material.
As OK! exclusively reported, Morgan Tremaine will take the stand on Wednesday, May 25. “The most fascinating thing about forcing Morgan onto the stand is whether or not he flips on Heard and exposes whether she was a source,” the insider explained.
“If Heard or someone from her team dealt directly with Morgan, it will be used by the plaintiff, Depp, to prove that she was on a campaign to discredit her estranged husband. That is powerful stuff," the source dished. “It’s also potentially damaging for TMZ as no media organization would want a former staffer to go rogue and start exposing what are supposed to be confidential sources.”