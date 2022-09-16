Nick Cannon To Shell Out An Estimated $3 Million Per Year In Child Support Following Birth Of Newest Baby With Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon welcomed Onyx Ice with The Price is Right model LaNisha Cole on Thursday, September 15, making the popular talent show host a father-of-nine.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and newborn Legendary with Bre Tiesi. The television personality also had son Zen with Alyssa Scott, however, the baby boy sadly passed away several months after he was born due to brain cancer.

Now, as Cannon awaits the birth of at least two more children, legal expert Goldie Schon revealed it is likely he will pay around $3 million per year in child support payments.