Nick Cannon To Shell Out An Estimated $3 Million Per Year In Child Support Following Birth Of Newest Baby With Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon welcomed Onyx Ice with The Price is Right model LaNisha Cole on Thursday, September 15, making the popular talent show host a father-of-nine.
Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and newborn Legendary with Bre Tiesi. The television personality also had son Zen with Alyssa Scott, however, the baby boy sadly passed away several months after he was born due to brain cancer.
Now, as Cannon awaits the birth of at least two more children, legal expert Goldie Schon revealed it is likely he will pay around $3 million per year in child support payments.
Schon, who works as a family law attorney in California, was able to estimate the payment amounts by taking his pricey paychecks into consideration.
"When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who's an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines," she explained.
"If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents," Schon continued. "Dad is clearly a public figure and makes a substantial income. The lifestyle has to be the same with mom as it is with dad."
The legal mind noted that Cannon is likely to shell out at least $40,000 per month in support for new baby Onyx, while Bell — who is currently pregnant — is estimated to receive roughly $60,000 per month, which will jump to $80,000 once their next baby is born.
"Abby was probably getting between $600,000 and $750,000 a year from him just in child support, then plus things he's probably also paying for like school or child care- all of those extras," Schon added of De La Rosa. "You add her upcoming third child in and that likely kicks her to making close to a cool million a year."
"Having children is a great way of maintaining your lifestyle," she joked. "I mean, it's nice work if you can get it."