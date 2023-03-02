Fans Confused At Brandi Glanville's Unrecognizable Appearance As She Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion With Reza Farahan: Photos

Brandi Glanville is completely throwing fans off with her new look.

On Wednesday, March 1, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a snap to Instagram of herself and Traitors costar Reza Farahan having a glass of champagne together after she was shut out of the Season 1 reunion — likely due to being kicked off of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip for allegedly touching Caroline Manzo without her consent. However, social media users could not get over how different Glanville's face looked during their get-together.