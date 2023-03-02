Fans Confused At Brandi Glanville's Unrecognizable Appearance As She Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion With Reza Farahan: Photos
Brandi Glanville is completely throwing fans off with her new look.
On Wednesday, March 1, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a snap to Instagram of herself and Traitors costar Reza Farahan having a glass of champagne together after she was shut out of the Season 1 reunion — likely due to being kicked off of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip for allegedly touching Caroline Manzo without her consent. However, social media users could not get over how different Glanville's face looked during their get-together.
"Our own mini reunion on my upcoming podcast 💗 #Unfiltered #Traitors @rezafarahan," the blonde reality star, who rocked a form fitting hot pink dress, captioned the photo while posing with the Shahs of Sunset alum, who wore a graphic bomber jacket and jeans.
"Brandi? Is that her? I for real have to go look at what she used to look like," one concerned user questioned in the comments section. "That’s not Brandi? Tell me it’s a joke cause that does not look like her WTF did she do, don’t get, all these beautiful woman go and mess up their amazing face? WHY?????" a second person chimed in.
"Doesn’t even look like Brandi," another fan added, while an additional user exclaimed, "She looks NOTHING like her real self.. too much plastic surgery has rendered her Stepford Glanville."
"Did she have a nose job or something? She look’s different somehow," a fifth person noted of the 50-year-old.
Looks aside, Glanville defended herself for being noticeably left out of the special for the Peacock series. "Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion," her publicist noted in a Tuesday, February 28, statement. "It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."
"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the rep continued. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."
The revoked invitation comes on the heels of the Celebrity Big Brother alum being accused of inappropriately touching The Real Housewives of New Jersey star while filming RHUGT Season 4.
"Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi," a source claimed of the situation. "Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."