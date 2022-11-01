'You're Acting Suspicious': Fans Outraged As Khloé Kardashian Keeps Her Baby Boy's Face Hidden In New Photos
Khloé Kardashian caught a lot of heat when she posted a new photo of her daughter, True, holding her son, who she welcomed over the summer via surrogate, as she didn't post his face or reveal his name.
On Sunday, October 30, the reality star, 38, posted a photo of True wearing a pink outfit as she held onto her baby brother. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)," she wrote.
Of course, people had a lot to say in the comments section. One person wrote, "Why are you guys hiding your second child? Lol," while another added, "Why can’t we see these beautiful new babies?? ❤️❤️."
A third person said, "So now everyone in this family is hiding their baby's face😂."
Another follower said the Good American co-founder was following in Kylie Jenner's footsteps as she has yet to reveal her son's name, too. "You’re copying Kylie, and you’re both acting sus," they wrote, while another chimed in, writing, "Just say his name? Why do y’all keep the weirdest things a secret."
However, some fans loved the interaction.
"Ahh Khloé..u are the BEST mommy to these two little angels who choose you to be their best friend/mommy!!! I'm so so proud of you. Ilysm 🤍," one person gushed, while another echoed, "so glad you’re posting the baby (sort of)… own it Mama! you only have one life. be happy, and proud! happy Halloweekend."
A third person said, "Omg how cute, I thought that was a stuffed animal she was holding, I can't wait to see him."
Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their little tot over the summer, and she recently shared some details about what she went through.
"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," she told Kelly Clarkson about her sister Kim Kardashian. "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."
"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "I'm such a control freak."
"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you," she added. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"