'You're Acting Suspicious': Fans Outraged As Khloé Kardashian Keeps Her Baby Boy's Face Hidden In New Photos

Khloé Kardashian caught a lot of heat when she posted a new photo of her daughter, True, holding her son, who she welcomed over the summer via surrogate, as she didn't post his face or reveal his name.

On Sunday, October 30, the reality star, 38, posted a photo of True wearing a pink outfit as she held onto her baby brother. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)," she wrote.