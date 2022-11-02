OK Magazine
Taking A Time Out? Pete Davidson On A 'Break' From Filming New Show After 'Major Meltdown' On Set

By:

Nov. 1 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson is calling time out on his busy schedule. The former Saturday Night Live star reportedly had a "major meltdown" on Thursday, October 27, on the New York City set of his upcoming Peacock show Bupkis, prompting production to ask him to take a break from filming.

"Pete threw two candles through his trailer and damaged a second truck's windshield," an insider said of Davidson. "He also threw coffee on the walls and broke a TV in half inside his trailer."

The funnyman, who split from Kim Kardashian over the summer, will reportedly return to set later this week after taking much-needed time for himself.

"Apparently, Pete's been given some time off to get his s**t together and focus on himself," a source explained, noting that cameras were still rolling as Davidson stepped away from production.

Besides working nonstop, The King of Staten Island actor may be having a hard time accepting that The Kardashians star may not want to get serious with him again despite staying in touch post-split.

"They do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot," an insider spilled of the former couple's current dynamic. "He's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her."

"She doesn't want to string him along," the source explained of Kardashian, who was recently spotted sneaking out of a NYC hotel while visiting Davidson. "She doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not."

Another continuous issue in their past doomed relationship? The reality star's disgraced ex-husband Kanye West's constant public berating of the stand-up star, who even sought therapy to learn how to deal with it. "Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," a source revealed at the time.

Source: OK!

The Sun was the first to report Davidson's meltdown.

