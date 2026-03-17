TRUE CRIME NEWS 'I Don't Know What Else They Are Doing': Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Says Police Activity in the Area Has Toned Down Since She Vanished Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie's neighbor said police activity in the area seems to have 'toned down' since she vanished on February 1. Lesley Abravanel March 17 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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As the search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, continues, a worried neighbor and former cop said they were concerned that the search has “toned down.” The anonymous neighbor told Us Weekly that they expected police to return to follow up on reports of internet issues, but stated, "They haven't.” This shift follows a period of intense activity that included a SWAT raid on a nearby home on February 13-14, after which a witness noted that by the next morning, the significant police presence had ceased.

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'I Have Not Had the Police Come to Speak to Me Again'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

“I have not had the police come to speak with me again. I have not seen or heard of investigators at any neighboring properties in a few weeks now,” the neighbor told the magazine. “I really don’t know what else they are doing.” Nancy has been missing from Tucson, Ariz., home since February 1. DNA experts say investigators are waiting for technology that doesn't even exist yet to analyze the evidence. The FBI recently recovered additional thumbnail images from security cameras at her home. While these images show people in the yard before the abduction, investigators say they do not appear suspicious.

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Authorities Are Looking at 2 Specific Dates

Source: mega Authorities are currently zeroing in on two specific dates.

Authorities are currently zeroing in on two specific dates — January 11 and January 24 —and have reportedly asked neighbors for any security footage from those days to determine if suspects were "casing" her home. The family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery. The FBI is offering an additional $100,000 for tips leading to an arrest or conviction. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warned that the suspect — who may have used a "signal jammer" to disrupt home security — could strike again and remains a danger to the public.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Kash Patel got backlash for signing autographs of himself amid the investigation.

The initial force of roughly 400 investigators operating 24/7 has transitioned into a smaller, specialized task force. This shift allows personnel to return to primary duties while lead investigators focus on core forensic leads. FBI Director Kash Patel has faced intense public and media scrutiny for his handling of the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance, as he was most recently spotted autographing photos of himself at an FBI UFC event in Quantico, Va.

Source: NBC Troy Hillman is hopeful the case will be resolved.