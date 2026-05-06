FBI Was Kept 'Out' of Nancy Guthrie Investigation for 4 Days, Claims Embattled Director Kash Patel

Kash Patel claims the FBI was kept out of the Nancy Guthrie case for four days — a claim disputed by the sheriff.

FBI Director Kash Patel claimed that the agency was "kept out" of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, for the first four days after she went missing on February 1.

Speaking on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, Patel stated that the first 48 hours are critical in any disappearance and criticized the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for sidelining federal assistance during that window.

The embattled FBI Director alleged the FBI was excluded for four days before being allowed to assist. He claimed that once involved, the FBI successfully worked with Google to recover previously inaccessible footage from a doorbell camera of a suspect.

"I called the leadership at Google, and I said, 'Look, we know that there was not a subscription service to capture all of the data that would have been captured had there been a subscription service. But can we go into the cache? Can we go into the deep data before it's deleted and see what we can find?' Patel said. "That's why you have that image, because the FBI worked with Google to put that image out," he said.