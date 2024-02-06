'It's Been Hard': Felicity Huffman Feels Like Her 'Old Life Died' After College Admissions Scandal

"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up," Huffman admitted about what's happened to her career. "It's been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land."

When the Georgia Rule actress, who shares daughters Sophia, 23, and Georgia, 21, with husband William H. Macy, was asked how she's coped with the change, she admitted it was a "loaded" question.