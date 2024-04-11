Fin Affleck, 15, Spotted for First Time Since Revealing New Name at Grandfather's Funeral
Fin Affleck made their first appearance since revealing their new name!
On Monday, April 8, the middle child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner — who formerly went by the name Seraphina — was spotted joining their mother after school.
The 15-year-old was seen with the 13 Going on 30 actress at a Los Angeles nail salon. Fin wore a black graphic T-shirt, cargo shorts, sneakers and some chains for the occasion. They were also rocking a buzz cut.
The outing came after Fin debuted their name while speaking at their grandfather's funeral at Christ Church United Methodist in West Virginia on Saturday, April 6.
"Hello, my name is Fin Affleck," they told the crowd before reciting Proverbs 16:8: "Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice."
The youngster wore a black suit for the somber event, which was dedicated to the life of William Garner.
Jennifer’s father sadly passed away on Saturday, March 30. A few days later, the mother-of-three — who also shares Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12, with the Good Will Hunting alum — took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute in her dad's memory.
"We were with him, singing 'Amazing Grace' as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question)," the 51-year-old began. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."
"Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she added. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad."
"There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us," the actress continued. "But for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."
Amid the loss of her father and Fin’s new moniker, Jennifer recently admitted it has been tough raising her and Ben’s three kids as they get older.
"They're really solid right now," she stated of the children she shares with her ex, whom she split from in 2015.
"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them," she explained.
Jennifer confessed it has been "so hard" to let her offspring start to make decisions on their own.
"I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,'" she noted. "I really have to sit on my hands."
