Fin Affleck, 15, Spotted for First Time Since Revealing New Name at Grandfather's Funeral

"Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she added. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad."

"There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us," the actress continued. "But for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."