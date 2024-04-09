Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-Year-Old Debuts New Name at Grandfather's Funeral
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child debuted their updated look and new name while speaking at their grandfather's funeral at Christ Church United Methodist in West Virginia on Saturday, April 6.
"Hello my name is Fin Affleck," they told the crowd, then proceeded to recite Proverbs 16:8 — "Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice."
Fin sported a short buzz-cut, a black suit and a matching tie at the somber event dedicated to remembering the life of William Garner.
Jennifer's father passed away on Saturday, March 30. The Love, Simon star took to Instagram on Monday, April 1, to pen a touching tribute to her dad's memory.
"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question,)" Jennifer quipped in the sweet post. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."
"Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she continued. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad."
"There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us," she added. "But for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."
Although William's funeral was Fin's public announcement of their new name, the first glimpse of the 15-year-old's moniker came in February when they were photographed hugging the Elektra actress at a bus stop.
The word "Fin" could be seen embroidered on their backpack.
Their stepsister, Emme, personally uses they/them pronouns. Their mother, Jennifer Lopez, first publicly used the teen's new pronouns while performing with them at the Blue Diamond Gala in June 2022.
"[The last time] we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't. So, this is a very special occasion, because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey," J.Lo gushed. "They cost me when they come out, but they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time."
