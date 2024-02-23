Flavor Flav Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Smacked' Him in the Face After He Called Her Gwen Stefani
Flavor Flav recalled meeting Miley Cyrus for the very first time during a recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast.
The 64-year-old explained he was attending an event — believed to be the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival — when he saw who he thought was No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani due to their similar haircuts.
Flav revealed he started shouting out, "Gwen Stefani! Gwen Stefani!" to get her attention. Cyrus didn't correct him and gave him a hug before continuing on her way. However, the Flavor of Love personality immediately became embarrassed when one of his friends pointed out his mistake.
He said he quickly found his way back to her and apologized to her for the mix-up when she playfully hit him.
"Miley Cyrus smacked Flavor Flav in the face and I said, 'I won't let it happen again,'" he quipped. "We laughed it off."
The incident seems to have turned into a long-running joke between the two. On Sunday, February 4, while both attending the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Flav shared a video of the pair embracing to his Instagram.
"You know it's me! I made it," Cyrus gushed in the video after he called to her by her real name.
"You don't call me Gwen Stefani anymore," she continued. "You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you. I love it."
Flav replied, "I love you!"
He joked about his mistake in the caption. "My girl Gwen Stefani,,, I mean MILEY CYRUS," he wrote at the time. "Give my girl her Flowers 💐 #Grammys."
As OK! previously reported, that same night, Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy for her hit song "Flowers." However, earlier in the night, she worried she wasn't going to make it because she'd been stuck in traffic due to the rain.
"I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey," she teased the legendary singer. "I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything."
"This award is amazing," she said during her acceptance speech, thanking those closest to her. "My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look. Thank you all so much! I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"