Flavor Flav Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Smacked' Him in the Face After He Called Her Gwen Stefani

Flav revealed he started shouting out, "Gwen Stefani! Gwen Stefani!" to get her attention. Cyrus didn't correct him and gave him a hug before continuing on her way. However, the Flavor of Love personality immediately became embarrassed when one of his friends pointed out his mistake.

He said he quickly found his way back to her and apologized to her for the mix-up when she playfully hit him.

"Miley Cyrus smacked Flavor Flav in the face and I said, 'I won't let it happen again,'" he quipped. "We laughed it off."