Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash While Traveling to Tennessee Campaign Event
Ron DeSantis was left unscathed after he was involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning, July 25.
The Florida Governor was en route to a campaign event in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2024 presidential election when the incident occurred.
His campaign press secretary, Bryan Griffin, confirmed the Republican politician and his team were left "uninjured" after the accident.
"We appreciate the prayers and well-wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin expressed in a statement to a news publication.
DeSantis kickstarted his presidential campaign back in May and is currently former President Donald Trump's biggest rival for the Republican nomination.
The 44-year-old announced his decision to run for the POTUS position on Wednesday, May 24, during a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, while simultaneously releasing a video explaining his reasoning for launching his presidential campaign.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders," DeSantis declared in the video, as OK! previously reported.
"Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for. Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved it can be done," he continued.
After igniting his campaign, DeSantis and Trump's feud intensified, as the two Republican hopefuls will have to go head-to-head for the nomination next year.
Most recently, DeSantis criticized Trump's lack of effort in putting a stop to the January 6th riots at the Capitol building — something that may lead to him being slapped with another indictment.
"[There's a] difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things. For example, I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course that," DeSantis declared after Trump announced he received a letter foreshadowing a third arrest and indictment within the last four months.
New York Post received a statement from DeSantis' campaign press secretary about the car accident.