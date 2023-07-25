Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash While Traveling to Tennessee Campaign Event

After igniting his campaign, DeSantis and Trump's feud intensified, as the two Republican hopefuls will have to go head-to-head for the nomination next year.

Most recently, DeSantis criticized Trump's lack of effort in putting a stop to the January 6th riots at the Capitol building — something that may lead to him being slapped with another indictment.

"[There's a] difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things. For example, I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course that," DeSantis declared after Trump announced he received a letter foreshadowing a third arrest and indictment within the last four months.