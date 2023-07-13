Donald Trump Accuses Political Rival Ron DeSantis of 'Hurting the Republican Party' in Scathing Rant
Donald Trump is calling out presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis yet again.
The embattled former POTUS slammed the Florida governor's recent poll results and claimed he was harming his own political party in a scathing rant shared to Truth Social.
"DeSanctimonious Polls are getting worse & worse as the public gets to know him," Trump wrote on Thursday, July 13. "The Democrats would have a field day with Ron."
"He’s cold as ICE, and only hurting the Republican Party," he continued. "We have a 49 Point Lead, and should be getting even better than that!!!"
The 77-year-old turned his aim to current Joe Biden in a follow-up post, claiming he was beating the 80-year-old in polls "by the biggest margins ever."
"I assume that means there’ll be another Indictment & Arrest coming down the tracks very soon," he added. "These Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists are destroying our Country but, have no fear, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
The previous day, Trump shared a screenshot of a poll that read "Chance of... GOP Nomination 2024" which stated he was favored by 66.8% while DeSantis was only at 13.5%.
This is only one among many political surveys being conducted all over the nation on a wide variety of topics concerning the upcoming presidential election.
A separate June poll by Public Opinion Strategies weighing whether voters believe DeSantis or Trump would be more likely to win against President Biden showed that while Trump was favored in certain red states, DeSantis was believed to have a better chance of beating Biden in several swing states, such as Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Regardless of whether the polls swing toward Trump or DeSantis, it is unlikely he will stop taking shots at the Florida governor any time soon. The ex-prez has already given him a colorful array of derogatory nicknames — including "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" — mocking everything from his weight to his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump has also claimed DeSantis is disloyal for running against him in the upcoming presidential election after he endorsed him for governor.
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him," he said earlier this year. "When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty. You just don't do what he did."