Former Trump Ally Alyssa Farah Griffin Disgusted by Ron DeSantis' 'Incredibly Homophobic Ad,' Will 'Never Be Able to Support Him' Again

"Remember that DeSantis ad attacking [Donald] Trump for being too nice and kind to LGBTQ individuals, protecting their rights, etcetera?" Tapper asked Griffin during her appearance on his show.

Tapper elaborated on the situation, explaining: "So Bleeding Heartland reports that this mailing was sent to some Iowa households over the weekend [after DeSantis' viral campaign video received backlash]. It’s obviously not sincere. It’s thanking Donald Trump for standing up for LGBTQ rights. It calls him a transgender trailblazer, but it’s not from a real LGBTQ group. It actually uses language that opponents of the trans community use, referring to biological males and such and such. This is a classic Iowa dirty trick. What do you think?"