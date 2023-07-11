Former Trump Ally Alyssa Farah Griffin Disgusted by Ron DeSantis' 'Incredibly Homophobic Ad,' Will 'Never Be Able to Support Him' Again
Alyssa Farah Griffin does not approve of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recent message.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, July 10, episode of CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper, the former White House director of strategic communications revoked her support of the 2024 presidential candidate after an ad for the DeSantis campaign appeared to be rather offensive to the LGBTQ+ community.
"Remember that DeSantis ad attacking [Donald] Trump for being too nice and kind to LGBTQ individuals, protecting their rights, etcetera?" Tapper asked Griffin during her appearance on his show.
Tapper elaborated on the situation, explaining: "So Bleeding Heartland reports that this mailing was sent to some Iowa households over the weekend [after DeSantis' viral campaign video received backlash]. It’s obviously not sincere. It’s thanking Donald Trump for standing up for LGBTQ rights. It calls him a transgender trailblazer, but it’s not from a real LGBTQ group. It actually uses language that opponents of the trans community use, referring to biological males and such and such. This is a classic Iowa dirty trick. What do you think?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'We Don't Owe Him Anything': Alyssa Farah Griffin Fires Back at Donald Trump After Former Prez Blasts Her for 'Changing Her Views'
- Sara Haines Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Trolls 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin
- 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at Possibility of Former Colleague Donald Trump Going to Jail for 10 Years
"I was someone who supported DeSantis after I spoke out against Donald Trump and then I see something like this, and that incredibly homophobic ad that he put out, and I’m someone who will never be able to support him," Griffin admitted regarding a since-deleted video shared by the DeSantis campaign on the last day of Pride Month.
The video advertisement mocked Trump with clips of the ex-POTUS holding a pride flag while stating he would "protect LGBTQ people." It also showcased both drag queens and macho men with overly exaggerated stereotypical features.
"Listen, Donald Trump, one of the things that propelled him to victory in 2016 is he didn’t wade into some of these culture war issues like marriage equality, which is solved," The View star continued.
"It’s a decision that my generation will not go backward on — right, left, center — and DeSantis is kind of playing to this old version of the Republican Party," Griffin added, claiming the "old version" of the conservative side of politics no longer existed.
"It’s gonna end up losing him votes. 67 percent of Republicans want to see more protections for the LGBT community, not fewer," the 34-year-old pointed out.