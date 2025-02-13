Former Clinton Adviser Slams Elon Musk and His Teenage DOGE Staffers: 'Who the H--- Voted for Big Balls?'

“Who the h--- voted for Mr. Musk?” Begala asked during the heated discussion on The Source with host Kaitlan Collins. “Who the h--- voted for — excuse the phrase — a guy who calls himself ‘Big Balls,’ a 19-year-old kid going in there and trying to fire cancer researchers and scientists and teachers and agricultural specialists? It's appalling.”

The former Clinton advisor, who appeared on CNN alongside Republican strategist Brad Todd, said earlier in the segment that he agreed with DOGE’s mission to cut federal spending, but not the way Musk team is going about it.

“I have a pro tip for President Trump: If you want to reduce the federal workforce, maybe a good idea, try going the constitutional route,” Begala said.