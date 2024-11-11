Kamala Harris' Campaign Paid Oprah Winfrey's Company $1 Million to Help With 'Call Her Daddy' Interview: Report

Aside from Harpo Productions' role in building interview sets, Winfrey also spoke at a Monday, November 4, rally in Pennsylvania to urge voters to show up for Harris.

"Listen, I know that some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised, and maybe inconsequential. Nothing could be further from the truth," she said. "Every single vote, every one is going to matter."

"Sit this one out? We don’t get to sit this one out," she noted. "If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again."