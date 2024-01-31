Former Donald Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Warns He Could Be in Prison 'Within Less Than 60 Days'
Peter Navarro, the former trade adviser and assistant to former President Donald Trump, has expressed concerns about his potential imprisonment after he was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress.
In an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Tuesday, January 30, Navarro stated that he "could be in prison within less than 60 days" and suggested that the case could eventually reach the Supreme Court.
During his appearance on Bolling's show The Balance, Navarro emphasized the importance of confidentiality in providing the president with the best information.
He argued that if advisers like himself cannot share confidential information without fear of it being leaked to a partisan legislature, it undermines the ability to protect the President and hinders the flow of critical information.
Navarro expressed his belief that this case would ultimately be appealed to the Supreme Court, stating that they had already filed an appeal minutes after the prison sentence was imposed.
Navarro went on to highlight the significance of his case, stating that he is the first senior White House aide in the history of the United States to be charged with this crime.
When Bolling mentioned that Eric Holder, the former Attorney General under President Barack Obama, had also faced similar charges, Navarro clarified that Holder was not a senior advisor to the president and did not have the same executive privilege that he possesses.
It remains to be seen how the judge will respond to Navarro's situation. However, he believes that the [Joe] Biden administration, particularly the Merrick Garland Department of Justice, is seeking his imprisonment.
Navarro suggests that the government wants him imprisoned within the next 60 days. Despite the looming threat, Navarro remains committed to fighting his case and awaits the judge's decision.
As OK! previously reported, Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison and could make him ineligible to run as the Republican candidate for president in 2024.
Trump has denied any criminal wrongdoing. However, several of his co-conspirators, such as his former lawyer Sidney Powell, have reached plea deals in the Georgia state prosecution.