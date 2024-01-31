Former Donald Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Warns He Could Be in Prison 'Within Less Than 60 Days'

In an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Tuesday, January 30, Navarro stated that he "could be in prison within less than 60 days" and suggested that the case could eventually reach the Supreme Court.

During his appearance on Bolling's show The Balance, Navarro emphasized the importance of confidentiality in providing the president with the best information.

He argued that if advisers like himself cannot share confidential information without fear of it being leaked to a partisan legislature, it undermines the ability to protect the President and hinders the flow of critical information.

Navarro expressed his belief that this case would ultimately be appealed to the Supreme Court, stating that they had already filed an appeal minutes after the prison sentence was imposed.