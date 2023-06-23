Donald Trump's Mood Has Shifted to 'Quiet' and 'a Bit Sour' After Recent Public Rants
After begging Congress to "investigate the political witch hunts" against him and getting fired up in the wake of Hunter Biden's "slap on the wrist" for tax and firearm offenses, Donald Trump has seemingly retreated into silence.
An insider with knowledge of the disgraced former POTUS — who has been spending time at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club after his Mar-a-Lago home was "raided" last year, per Trump — dished: "It is so quiet over there… The mood has been a bit sour lately."
Trump finally changing his tune amid his mounting legal troubles comes after several legal minds suggested that he talk less following his "disaster" interview with Fox News personality Bret Baier earlier this week.
As OK! reported, the embattled politician has continued to proclaim his innocence from social media to television interviews amid the ongoing investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his Florida home.
After telling Baier that the boxes full of Top Secret documents had been discovered at his lavish Mar-a-Lago home because he'd been too "busy" to go through them after leaving the White House, attorney Ty Cobb, who previously worked for Trump during his stint at the White House, pointed out he's doing more harm than good for himself.
"Trump gave the government an enormous gift [in that Fox interview], and they will be able to use what he said to assist them in proving the former president’s intent as to virtually all the charges in the Mar-a-Lago indictment," said Cobb. "And they’ll have more of those, because they won’t be able to keep him quiet."
Shortly after the interview, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to cling to his claims of innocence following his 37-count indictment.
"Congress, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control," he begged as his criminal charges pile up.
Earlier this week, Trump also lost it after hearing about Biden's sweetheart plea agreement to avoid jail time.
"Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!" Trump seethed on his social media platform.
An insider noted: "The wrist-slap just made Trump very mad… He truly believes there’s a two-tier system of justice, and that he is being unfairly targeted."
Meanwhile, Trump was also indicted in March in a separate case in New York on charges of paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their affair.
Page Six spoke to the source about Trump's change of mood.