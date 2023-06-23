Donald Trump's Mood Has Shifted to 'Quiet' and 'a Bit Sour' After Recent Public Rants

After begging Congress to "investigate the political witch hunts" against him and getting fired up in the wake of Hunter Biden's "slap on the wrist" for tax and firearm offenses, Donald Trump has seemingly retreated into silence.

An insider with knowledge of the disgraced former POTUS — who has been spending time at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club after his Mar-a-Lago home was "raided" last year, per Trump — dished: "It is so quiet over there… The mood has been a bit sour lately."