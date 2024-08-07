Keke Palmer's Mom Admits Dan Schneider Made Nickelodeon Sets Feel 'Very Weird' and 'Very Cultish'

"I actually do remember you having a lot to say about the Dan Schneider sets," the Nope star, 30, told her mom. "I remember you feeling a way about Nickelodeon and how they kind of ... no shade, no tea, but I do want to hear what you have to say."

"My honest opinion is I thought the whole atmosphere of the Dan Schneider set was very weird, it was very cultish," Sharon confessed.