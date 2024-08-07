Keke Palmer's Mom Admits Dan Schneider Made Nickelodeon Sets Feel 'Very Weird' and 'Very Cultish'
Keke Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer, didn't participate in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids' TV docuseries, but the pair did discuss the shocking revelations from the show during the Tuesday, August 6, episode of the actress' podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer."
"I actually do remember you having a lot to say about the Dan Schneider sets," the Nope star, 30, told her mom. "I remember you feeling a way about Nickelodeon and how they kind of ... no shade, no tea, but I do want to hear what you have to say."
"My honest opinion is I thought the whole atmosphere of the Dan Schneider set was very weird, it was very cultish," Sharon confessed.
"The parents were very secretive, and I honestly thought they all took themselves way too seriously," the matriarch continued. "The whole conversation was ‘Oh my God, what’s happening next? Did you hear they’re gonna cancel this show? What’s coming next?’ It was always so frantic about what was being canceled."
While Keke had a few TV gigs before working with Nickelodeon, her lead role on True Jackson, VP, was her breakout role.
The "Assets" singer noted that the docuseries "also did a good job at showcasing the stress outside of these assaulting situations, but also just the mentality of being a child that works, that’s making money, that’s supporting their family."
"That’s also a stressful kind of thing that you don’t expect to experience as a child," she noted.
In Quiet on Set, Nickelodeon stars such as All That's Bryan Hearne and Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas discussed their experiences working for Nickelodeon, with the latter admitting Schneider, 58, made her feel "uncomfortable" and created a "toxic work environment."
Others pointed out how the TV producer included sexual innuendos in the scripts for children's TV shows, something he apologized for after the docuseries' premiere.
"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," he stated. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."
He also admitted he was ashamed of the way he treated some of his coworkers, calling some of his actions "embarrassing" and regrettable.
However, he also filed a defamation lawsuit over the sexual misconduct allegations.