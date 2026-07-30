Politics Fox News Host Rips Apart 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson for Dissing Donald Trump: 'Resentment Is Eating Him Alive' Source: MEGA Greg Gutfeld tore apart Alan Ritchson after the actor criticized Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel July 30 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Greg Gutfeld responded to Reacher star Alan Ritchson’s criticism of President Donald Trump by claiming the actor is being "eaten alive" by resentment. During an episode of The Five, Gutfeld analyzed Ritchson's mental state following a podcast appearance where the actor claimed Trump was "raping the world.” Ritchson heavily criticized Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files and other issues, directly linking his political views to a broader discussion on dealing with deep personal resentment.

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'It Says Too Much About Him'

Source: MEGA Greg Gutfeld claimed Alan Ritchson's criticism of Donald Trump had 'nothing to do with politics.'

“I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this f------ guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have, and I’m supposed to let that go? And then what?” Ritchson said on the Monday, July 27, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. Gutfeld attempted to frame the actor’s comments as having “nothing to do with politics,” and added that the Reacher star “wasn’t joking.” “It says absolutely nothing about Donald Trump, but it says too much about him,” Gutfeld said.

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'He Had Suicidal Periods in His Life'

Source: MEGA Greg Gutfeld connected Alan Ritchson's outburst to his past mental health struggles.

Gutfeld shifted the narrative away from politics, arguing that if you look past the "Trump is evil" stance, a deeper issue is at play. Gutfeld connected Ritchson's outburst to his publicly documented past struggles — including severe sexual abuse in the modeling industry, a bipolar diagnosis and a historical suicide attempt. “I’m sure there was something that happened there. He had suicidal periods in his life. Very serious stuff,” he said.

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'There Is Something Deeper'

Source: MEGA The Fox News host claimed Alan Ritchson's 'resentment is eating him alive.'

He said the 43-year-old Christian actor’s alleged “resentment” is “like taking a poison and waiting for the other person to die. And if you look at him, it is really a powerful contrast, a guy that is so physically fit, but spiritually he’s diseased.” The Fox host stated that the podcast interviewer was trying to show that "resentment is eating him alive, and essentially poisoning himself," mockingly adding that "no amount of squats and bench presses are going to get rid of that.” “This is not TDS. TDS is something else,” he said, referring to the so-called "Trump Derangement Syndrome" trope widely used by MAGA Republicans when people criticize them and the POTUS. “There is something deeper...and it serves as an example to a lot of the things that we have seen on the streets, the assassination attempts, the romance of violence, is that there are underlying issues to the actions.”

'You Don't Have to Be a Trump Supporter'

Source: MEGA 'Why be a Trump hater when everybody is watching Amazon?' a Fox News host questioned.