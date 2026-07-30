Fox News Host Rips Apart 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson for Dissing Donald Trump: 'Resentment Is Eating Him Alive'
July 30 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld responded to Reacher star Alan Ritchson’s criticism of President Donald Trump by claiming the actor is being "eaten alive" by resentment.
During an episode of The Five, Gutfeld analyzed Ritchson's mental state following a podcast appearance where the actor claimed Trump was "raping the world.”
Ritchson heavily criticized Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files and other issues, directly linking his political views to a broader discussion on dealing with deep personal resentment.
'It Says Too Much About Him'
“I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this f------ guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have, and I’m supposed to let that go? And then what?” Ritchson said on the Monday, July 27, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.
Gutfeld attempted to frame the actor’s comments as having “nothing to do with politics,” and added that the Reacher star “wasn’t joking.”
“It says absolutely nothing about Donald Trump, but it says too much about him,” Gutfeld said.
'He Had Suicidal Periods in His Life'
Gutfeld shifted the narrative away from politics, arguing that if you look past the "Trump is evil" stance, a deeper issue is at play.
Gutfeld connected Ritchson's outburst to his publicly documented past struggles — including severe sexual abuse in the modeling industry, a bipolar diagnosis and a historical suicide attempt.
“I’m sure there was something that happened there. He had suicidal periods in his life. Very serious stuff,” he said.
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'There Is Something Deeper'
He said the 43-year-old Christian actor’s alleged “resentment” is “like taking a poison and waiting for the other person to die. And if you look at him, it is really a powerful contrast, a guy that is so physically fit, but spiritually he’s diseased.”
The Fox host stated that the podcast interviewer was trying to show that "resentment is eating him alive, and essentially poisoning himself," mockingly adding that "no amount of squats and bench presses are going to get rid of that.”
“This is not TDS. TDS is something else,” he said, referring to the so-called "Trump Derangement Syndrome" trope widely used by MAGA Republicans when people criticize them and the POTUS. “There is something deeper...and it serves as an example to a lot of the things that we have seen on the streets, the assassination attempts, the romance of violence, is that there are underlying issues to the actions.”
'You Don't Have to Be a Trump Supporter'
He continued, “If you remove the ‘Trump is evil’ narrative, there is something else there. And this just happens to bring it out.”
Fellow panelist and former White House press secretary Dana Perino defended the show's audience, openly admitting on air that she is one of Reacher's many conservative viewers who watch despite the actor's political commentary.
“I don’t know anything about him. I don’t know why celebrities feel like they need to go on a show where you know you’re going to be asked about politics. A lot of people watch the show; maybe now, half of them won’t,” Perino said. “You don’t have to be a Trump supporter, but why be a Trump hater when everybody is watching Amazon?”