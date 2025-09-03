'I Never Would Have Seen It Coming': Frankie Muniz Shocked by Costar Amanda Bynes' Downfall, Says She Was Always a 'Happy Person'
Frankie Muniz was just as surprised as anyone to see the way Amanda Bynes' life played out in the headlines after she took a step back from Hollywood.
The Malcolm in the Middle lead starred alongside Bynes in 2002's Big Fat Liar, but he admitted they fell out of touch.
Frankie Muniz Dishes on First Meeting Amanda Bynes
In a new interview, Muniz, 39, reflected on first meeting the Nickelodeon alum, spilling, "As a kid actor in New York City, going on auditions, my dream was to be on All That. I had the biggest crush on Amanda."
The two "became friends" after meeting at the 2000 Kids' Choice Awards. "We talked to each other on AOL," he recalled. "There was never any secret dating. After the premiere of Big Fat Liar, I saw her a few times, but we lost touch."
'I Wish Her Nothing But Happiness'
When asked what he thinks about how Bynes' life "turned out," he replied, "I never would’ve seen it coming. That’s all I’ll say."
"[She was] the most professional, happy, easygoing person I ever met. I never saw a sign of anything negative," the racecar driver added. "I wish her nothing but happiness."
The dad-of-one admitted he also doesn't speak to other old costars like Hilary Duff, as he's "bad at communication."
- She's The Man! Amanda Bynes From Breakdown To Comeback & Everything In Between
- Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Social Media Snap as Fans Beg Actress to Come Forward With Her Story After Explosive Nickelodeon Documentary
- Thriving At 50! Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About How She Overcame Hardships To Come Out On Top
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amanda Bynes' Troubles
Bynes, 39, had incredible success in Hollywood, as after moving on from children's shows, she starred on What I Like About You and had lead roles in hit flicks like She's the Man and Sydney White.
Her last movie was 2010's Easy A, and since then, she's had a string of trouble, including mental health woes and rehab stays. In 2022, after years of substances abuse issues and more, she was allowed to leave her parents' conservatorship.
However, the following year, she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.
Bynes' Weight-Loss Journey
Bynes, who graduated from FIDM, went on to release a small clothing collection and keeps fans updated on her life via social media, where she's showed off her changing looks.
The unrecognizable actress revealed she's on a weight-loss journey after depression led to her putting on unwanted pounds.
In June, the child star said she was going on Ozempic.
"I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome," Bynes shared. "So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles. I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."