Amanda Bynes Spotted on Casual Solo Outing in L.A. After Clothing Line Debut
Amanda Bynes is getting her steps in!
On Wednesday, October 23, the Nickelodeon alum, 38, was spotted taking a walk on the streets of L.A.
The actress — who recently debuted her clothing collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt — wore a white T-shirt, black boots and gray leggings on her stroll.
Additionally, the star — who has repeatedly changed her hair color as of late — donned her bleach blonde locks in a slicked-back style and had long nude nails. The Amanda Show alum accessorized with a backpack and her silver septum piercing.
As OK! previously reported, on October 2, the celeb revealed via Instagram that she's launching a clothing collection that features her artwork.
The collab includes two pairs of shorts ($100 each) and a T-shirt ($60). The shirt is printed with a drawing resembling Bynes, and the shorts were adorned with the same doodle.
"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes wrote alongside an image of the clothing items on Instagram.
Bynes additionally shared that she is "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" that "will have art and clothing."
Bynes’ artistic venture comes after she began pursuing a career as a manicurist following two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023.
Back in April, a source explained that Bynes had re-enrolled in school to get her manicurist license.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the insider said. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."
Bynes has not updated fans as to whether she is still working on becoming a manicurist.
Back in February, the star sparked concern for her mental health when she announced she was planning to open her own nail salon and leave Hollywood behind.
“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person penned, while another wondered, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”
“The lack of any expression is alarming,” another user added, as a fourth noted, “What a shame.”
One more person wrote, “Hollywood destroyed her!”
Other people defended Bynes' choice to step away from the spotlight.
“The only thing I’m worried about is those eyebrows. Other than that, she is clothed, not wandering the streets drugged out. She seems to have goals and might actually be in a really good place,” one individual shared, while another said, “It's very sad and depressing. I hope she is successful in her endeavor. I hope she finds peace. Let's rally around her.”
Daily Mail reported on Bynes' outing.