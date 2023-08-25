Donald Trump Insists He 'Did Nothing Wrong' After Fourth Arrest: 'It's a Very Sad Day for America'
Donald Trump continued to declare his innocence — even after he was arrested and booked for the fourth time this year.
"It’s a very sad day for America," the 77-year-old declared while speaking to reporters for the first time after he turned himself in to Fulton County police on Thursday night, August 24.
Trump was hit with 13 felony counts related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
The charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
"This should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that," the former president declared before shading former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former representative from Georgia Stacey Abrams.
Trump continued, per Fox News: "As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years doing the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to, otherwise you can have very dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it."
"I’ve never had such support, and that goes with the other ones too," he added, as his admirers were lined up outside of the Fulton County jail protesting ahead of his arrest.
"What they’re doing is election interference. They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning, and this is one instance, but you have three other instances. It’s election interference. So I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all, and we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest, that we think is very dishonest," Trump concluded.