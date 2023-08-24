Donald Trump Doubles Down on 'Rigged Election' Accusations Despite Recent Indictment: 'They Used Covid to Cheat'

Trump reminisced about his time in the Oval Office and continued to speculate that the results of the 2020 political race were fraudulent. His statement aired hours before the businessman is expected to turn himself in to Fulton County authorities, as he was indicted for multiple counts in connection with efforts to reverse his defeat in Georgia.

"We have a country that's very fragile right now. I've never seen ... I would say look at ... I ran in '16, which was '15, but I ran in '16 election and '16 and there was tremendous spirit in '20," Trump said. "That was even more severe. We had many millions and millions and millions more votes."